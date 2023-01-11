FC Dallas announce new jersey sponsors ahead of 2023 season

FC Dallas have secured a pair of new jersey sponsors for the 2023 MLS season and beyond, announcing Wednesday a multi-year partnership with North Texas-based health care providers Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Under the new deal, Children's Health will feature on FCD's primary jersey, while UT Southwestern Medical Center will adorn the secondary jersey. Both company logos will also be visible on the kits of MLS NEXT Pro affiliate North Texas SC, all FC Dallas academy & youth clubs, and those worn by eMLS player Alan Avila.

The dual-sponsorship replaces the previous jersey partnership with Texas software company MTX Group Inc, which ran from 2021-22.

“This is an important moment in our club’s history as we partner with two of the leading health care providers in the country,” FC Dallas president Dan Hunt in an official statement.