FC Dallas announce new jersey sponsors ahead of 2023 season

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

FC Dallas logo generic

FC Dallas have secured a pair of new jersey sponsors for the 2023 MLS season and beyond, announcing Wednesday a multi-year partnership with North Texas-based health care providers Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Under the new deal, Children's Health will feature on FCD's primary jersey, while UT Southwestern Medical Center will adorn the secondary jersey. Both company logos will also be visible on the kits of MLS NEXT Pro affiliate North Texas SC, all FC Dallas academy & youth clubs, and those worn by eMLS player Alan Avila.

The dual-sponsorship replaces the previous jersey partnership with Texas software company MTX Group Inc, which ran from 2021-22.

“This is an important moment in our club’s history as we partner with two of the leading health care providers in the country,” FC Dallas president Dan Hunt in an official statement.

“We look forward to a true partnership between three organizations committed to the well-being and health of our North Texas community. This is something we believe will propel our entire organization both on and off the field for years to come.”

In addition to the jersey sponsorship, Children’s Health and UT Southwestern become the club's exclusive health care and hospital partners – a relationship that will provide all FC Dallas teams, both professional and youth, access to medical services including athletic trainers, physicians, orthopedic and urgent care services.

Simultaneously, FC Dallas players of all levels will visit Children’s Health and UT Southwestern patients as part of a broader community engagement effort between the club and partners.

Dallas are set to reveal their 2023 secondary jersey on Feb. 16 – nine days before they open their 2023 MLS regular season on Feb. 25 at home against Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

FC Dallas

Related Stories

FC Dallas open DP spot as forward Franco Jara departs
FC Dallas sign center back Amet Korça from Croatian first divison
Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
More News
More News
NYCFC re-sign homegrown midfielder Justin Haak
Transfer Tracker

NYCFC re-sign homegrown midfielder Justin Haak
Chicago Fire sign goalkeeper Jeff Gal
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire sign goalkeeper Jeff Gal
Columbus Crew sign homegrown defender Keegan Hughes
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign homegrown defender Keegan Hughes
FC Dallas announce new jersey sponsors ahead of 2023 season

FC Dallas announce new jersey sponsors ahead of 2023 season
Atlanta United sign goalkeeper Clément Diop in free agency
Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign goalkeeper Clément Diop in free agency
Portland Timbers name Ned Grabavoy general manager

Portland Timbers name Ned Grabavoy general manager
More News
Video
Video
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
More Video