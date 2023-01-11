FC Dallas announce new jersey sponsors ahead of 2023 season

FC Dallas have secured a pair of new jersey sponsors for the 2023 MLS season and beyond, announcing Wednesday a multi-year partnership with North Texas-based health care providers Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center.
Under the new deal, Children's Health will feature on FCD's primary jersey, while UT Southwestern Medical Center will adorn the secondary jersey. Both company logos will also be visible on the kits of MLS NEXT Pro affiliate North Texas SC, all FC Dallas academy & youth clubs, and those worn by eMLS player Alan Avila.
The dual-sponsorship replaces the previous jersey partnership with Texas software company MTX Group Inc, which ran from 2021-22.
“This is an important moment in our club’s history as we partner with two of the leading health care providers in the country,” FC Dallas president Dan Hunt in an official statement.
“We look forward to a true partnership between three organizations committed to the well-being and health of our North Texas community. This is something we believe will propel our entire organization both on and off the field for years to come.”
In addition to the jersey sponsorship, Children’s Health and UT Southwestern become the club's exclusive health care and hospital partners – a relationship that will provide all FC Dallas teams, both professional and youth, access to medical services including athletic trainers, physicians, orthopedic and urgent care services.
Simultaneously, FC Dallas players of all levels will visit Children’s Health and UT Southwestern patients as part of a broader community engagement effort between the club and partners.
Dallas are set to reveal their 2023 secondary jersey on Feb. 16 – nine days before they open their 2023 MLS regular season on Feb. 25 at home against Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
