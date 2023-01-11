Best of the rest: Top 2023 MLS free agents still available

One big part of that puzzle is free agency, and a number of talented players remain unsigned.

While all clubs would ideally prefer to have transfer business set by day one of preseason… that almost never happens. Six weeks remain until Matchday 1 on Feb. 25 – plenty of time for transfer dealings.

MLS clubs have opened their preseasons over the last few days, another key sign that the 2023 season is upon us.

Callens, 30, was a finalist for MLS Defender of the Year last season. He made 164 appearances with NYCFC over six seasons, helping lead the club to an MLS Cup 2021 win. The Peru international has 35 caps for his country, and prior to joining NYCFC was in the Spanish second tier with CD Numancia.

Interest is high around MLS and abroad. Recent reports have linked him with Atlanta United , Liga MX and Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

Viewed by many as the top MLS free agent on the market this winter, there is still no clarity on where Alex Callens will play this year.

Another longtime NYCFC stalwart, Sean Johnson remains available.

The veteran MLS and USMNT goalkeeper is NYCFC’s all-time leader in appearances with more than 200 games across all competitions. He was named MLS Cup MVP presented by Audi in 2021 when NYCFC lifted the trophy after penalties.

Johnson, 33, remains in talks with NYCFC, but Toronto FC are also pushing for him; he took a visit to Toronto to see the facilities and take in a Toronto Raptors NBA basketball game. There has been interest from the Dutch league as well.

TFC are still searching for a starting GK, while NYCFC have Luis Barraza and Cody Mizell if Johnson indeed departs.