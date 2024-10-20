Your Sunday Kickoff: Decision Day madness! LAFC go top of the West & Miami make history

It seemed for a moment like the Galaxy had rescued this. They only needed a point to clinch the top spot in the West. When Gabriel Pec converted a stoppage-time penalty, it seemed like they had done just that much to the disappointment of their folks on their phones at BMO Stadium in LA. But, moments later, Daniel Steres somehow got on the end of a cross and sent it into the net to give a big win for Houston, deliver a crushing blow to the Galaxy, and set off celebrations in the black and gold half of LA.