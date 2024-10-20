Decision Day heartbreak: LA Galaxy dealt "harsh reminder"

LAFC and LA both ended Saturday night with 64 points. However, their El Tráfico arch-rivals won the West on goal differential – the third standings tiebreaker.

When the Brazilian forward slotted home a 96th-minute penalty to draw his side level at Houston Dynamo FC , LA had the Western Conference's No. 1 seed nearly secured. A 1-1 tie was within reach and would keep LAFC at bay, despite Marlon 's late header giving the Black & Gold a 3-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes .

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!? 🤯 DECISION DAY DRAMA 😲 @HoustonDynamo takes down the @LAGalaxy with a 101st minute goal and LAFC fans are loving it. @LAFC clinch the top seed in the West! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/I9kkEwiCR4

"Let this be a lesson"

“It’s one play at the end of the season when there's a season of a ton of plays, but the one play being the last play of the season just really hurts for everybody,” Galaxy manager Greg Vanney said postgame. “I told the group that we need to let this be a lesson. This one today hurt us and it cost us first place. The next one like that will cost us our season.”

“I was trying to get the message to the group," Vanney added. "With a certain level of calculation, you would want to try to go get the goal back and get the draw...but then obviously, there was a goal that happened for LAFC and it became ‘Okay, we've got to push.' And we've got to try to throw caution at the wind maybe.”

Now, LA are the No. 2 seed in the West and will face No. 7 Colorado Rapids in a Round One Best-of-3 Series in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. They'll enter as favorites, but the West's road to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7 now runs through LAFC's BMO Stadium.

Meanwhile, Houston's win booked fifth in the West and a clash with No. 4 Seattle Sounders FC.