Inter Miami & Lionel Messi achieve MLS history: "Let's make this a great year"

Inter Miami CF wrote new MLS history on Decision Day, and they did it in their particular style: With the drama dialed up to 11.
Paced by a rapid-fire hat trick from super-sub Lionel Messi, his first in IMCF pink, the Herons reeled off six unanswered goals to set a new single-season points record (74) with a 6-2 comeback win over the New England Revolution, breaking the mark set by the 2021 Revs.
It was that much more fuel for the party vibes on the night they got to officially celebrate their Supporters’ Shield with their home fans.
“It's an amazing feeling,” Miami homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi told MLS Season Pass after the final whistle.
“It's the first one in front of the fans, in front of the family here in Miami, so we're super happy that this is the first one, and it's an amazing atmosphere. We're super proud of that.”
Night of celebration
As Messi, Luis Suárez & Co. posed with that hardware in front of the supporters’ section at Chase Stadium, the hardcores behind them, who’ve collectively dubbed themselves “La Familia”, unfurled a triumphant tifo with a “Scarface” theme.
Four decades ago, Al Pacino made the ruthless Tony Montana one of Miami’s most globally recognized characters. Nowadays, however, no fiction is needed: The Herons’ stars are real and they’re spectacular – even in the owners’ suite.
“This was always about creating history for Miami. This was always about our family, La Familia, the people in this stadium, the people in this city,” IMCF co-owner David Beckham told the crowd during the ceremony.
“Tonight is about you guys, because you supported us through the tough times, and you're supporting us through the good times. Let's make this a great year – an even better year than it already is … Let's get ready for the playoffs.”
World's stage
To ramp up the hype, none other than FIFA president Gianni Infantino made an appearance, grabbing the microphone to make official what had already been widely reported. FIFA has awarded the Shield winners the domestic slot for next year’s Club World Cup on US soil, and Inter Miami will host the tournament’s opening match at nearby Hard Rock Stadium.
"What an incredible club you have created here with your fans, with the players,” the Swiss executive told Beckham and majority owners Jorge and Jose Mas.
“Miami loves football, the world loves football, and the world loves Miami.”
Another comeback
But just like so many of the flashy motion pictures and television series to call South Florida home over the decades, Saturday’s show had plot twists galore, even if the ending wasn’t entirely unexpected.
Only a win, not a draw, would be enough to break the Revs’ record. And for long stretches, it appeared the Herons might just fall short. Luca Langoni gave the visitors a shock lead with a fine transition goal with barely a minute elapsed on the clock, and when a Drake Callender howler handed the Revs a 2-0 lead half an hour later, Messi and friends had a hill to climb.
“I knew that if we were going to play our game, that we were going to win the game,” said Julian Gressel postgame. “Ultimately, we made it tough on ourselves once again, and that's kind of been a theme at times.”
That queasy dose of doubt would only heighten the eventual euphoria.
One of the keys to Miami’s consistent success this season is that Gerardo “Tata” Martino doesn’t just have one ace in the hole to play when times get tough. Again and again, a surprisingly long and varied list of contributors, from Designated Players to SuperDraft rookies, have stepped up to rescue results and keep their journey on course.
Here it was Suárez bagging a brace to bring his side level before halftime, his tenacity setting the table for Messi to shine after the break. And indeed, the GOAT set up Cremaschi’s game-winner with his very first touch.
“Throughout the year, we've been a team that you can trust when it comes to results. We've only lost four, we won 22; it's a measure that says how trustworthy the team is,” Martino said afterwards.
“We were conscious about the team that we were forming because it was one of the things that the club, not just me, but the club gave the most emphasis this season – to have a competitive team and to be able to meet with challenges throughout the year. And I value the performance of all my players; everybody has been called upon to play, even if it's a few minutes, and they all reacted or gave the performance that we needed.”
Not done
IMCF can now focus on the last target on their 2024 list: MLS Cup presented by Audi. Their postseason journey kicks off at home on Friday (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free) with a Round One fixture against the winner of Tuesday's Wild Card match between CF Montréal and Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
The Herons understand that mistakes like those they made in the first half against New England are likely to be punished more harshly in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, particularly in the one-game series of the latter rounds.
“In the playoffs, we have to reduce the margin of error,” said Martino, who led ATLUTD to the 2018 league championship. “[Today] we had the patience and were calm enough to be able to turn around the game. But in the playoffs, it's different. We would be done.”
Noted Gressel, also a member of that ‘18 Atlanta side: “Things like that we have to take care of, I think, for the playoffs. But ultimately a big night of celebration and just a good way to finish the regular season and be ready now for what's to come.”
Messi rises
Then there’s the elephant in the room, or perhaps it’s better to say the GOAT. With explosive performances for both club and country over the past week, Messi looks to be back on song after extensive interruptions due to injury and international duty.
Messi as the cliffhanger? Now there’s a plotline with some legs.
“After the big (ankle) injury that he had in the Copa América, we had to be very careful with his recovery and to bring him back to the team. So in both the Argentina team and here, we were very careful with that topic,” said Martino. “The Columbus game (on Oct. 2), especially second half, Leo was participating a lot in what happened in that match, and the last game with Bolivia also, we saw him a lot looser, a lot more in rhythm, with a lot more performance. Tonight, the first ball back he touched was the pass to Jordi Alba so he could make a goal.
“I have the feeling that we have him in ideal form in the most important part of the year for us.”