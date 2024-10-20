Inter Miami & Lionel Messi achieve MLS history: "Let's make this a great year"

Inter Miami CF wrote new MLS history on Decision Day, and they did it in their particular style: With the drama dialed up to 11.

“It's the first one in front of the fans, in front of the family here in Miami, so we're super happy that this is the first one, and it's an amazing atmosphere. We're super proud of that.”

It was that much more fuel for the party vibes on the night they got to officially celebrate their Supporters’ Shield with their home fans.

Paced by a rapid-fire hat trick from super-sub Lionel Messi , his first in IMCF pink, the Herons reeled off six unanswered goals to set a new single-season points record (74) with a 6-2 comeback win over the New England Revolution , breaking the mark set by the 2021 Revs.

“Tonight is about you guys, because you supported us through the tough times, and you're supporting us through the good times. Let's make this a great year – an even better year than it already is … Let's get ready for the playoffs.”

“This was always about creating history for Miami. This was always about our family, La Familia, the people in this stadium, the people in this city,” IMCF co-owner David Beckham told the crowd during the ceremony.

Four decades ago, Al Pacino made the ruthless Tony Montana one of Miami’s most globally recognized characters. Nowadays, however, no fiction is needed: The Herons’ stars are real and they’re spectacular – even in the owners’ suite.

As Messi, Luis Suárez & Co. posed with that hardware in front of the supporters’ section at Chase Stadium, the hardcores behind them, who’ve collectively dubbed themselves “La Familia”, unfurled a triumphant tifo with a “Scarface” theme.

"Tonight we celebrate... and let's get ready for the playoffs." David Beckham thanks the fans, players & staff after @InterMiamiCF breaks the MLS single-season points record and lifts the Supporters' Shield. 🛡️🥳 pic.twitter.com/iIodgqmnNC

"What an incredible club you have created here with your fans, with the players,” the Swiss executive told Beckham and majority owners Jorge and Jose Mas.

To ramp up the hype, none other than FIFA president Gianni Infantino made an appearance, grabbing the microphone to make official what had already been widely reported. FIFA has awarded the Shield winners the domestic slot for next year’s Club World Cup on US soil, and Inter Miami will host the tournament’s opening match at nearby Hard Rock Stadium.

Another comeback

But just like so many of the flashy motion pictures and television series to call South Florida home over the decades, Saturday’s show had plot twists galore, even if the ending wasn’t entirely unexpected.

Only a win, not a draw, would be enough to break the Revs’ record. And for long stretches, it appeared the Herons might just fall short. Luca Langoni gave the visitors a shock lead with a fine transition goal with barely a minute elapsed on the clock, and when a Drake Callender howler handed the Revs a 2-0 lead half an hour later, Messi and friends had a hill to climb.

“I knew that if we were going to play our game, that we were going to win the game,” said Julian Gressel postgame. “Ultimately, we made it tough on ourselves once again, and that's kind of been a theme at times.”

That queasy dose of doubt would only heighten the eventual euphoria.

One of the keys to Miami’s consistent success this season is that Gerardo “Tata” Martino doesn’t just have one ace in the hole to play when times get tough. Again and again, a surprisingly long and varied list of contributors, from Designated Players to SuperDraft rookies, have stepped up to rescue results and keep their journey on course.

Here it was Suárez bagging a brace to bring his side level before halftime, his tenacity setting the table for Messi to shine after the break. And indeed, the GOAT set up Cremaschi’s game-winner with his very first touch.

“Throughout the year, we've been a team that you can trust when it comes to results. We've only lost four, we won 22; it's a measure that says how trustworthy the team is,” Martino said afterwards.