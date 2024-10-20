Decision Day

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Round One & Wild Card matchups

LAFC ride "emotional rollercoaster" to Western Conference summit

Decision Day heartbreak: LA Galaxy dealt "harsh reminder"

Atlanta United take surreal path into playoffs: "Sums up our season"

Josef Martínez sends CF Montréal into playoffs: "We're hitting our stride"

Inter Miami & Lionel Messi achieve MLS history: "Let's make this a great year"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Lionel Messi: Did he wrap up MVP honors?
3:10
MLS Wrap-Up

LAFC: Are they clear favorites in the West?
1:33
MLS Wrap-Up

CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United: Who has the edge?
3:37
MLS Wrap-Up

Inter Miami: Are they the best-ever MLS team?
2:52
MLS Wrap-Up

