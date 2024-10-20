Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Round One & Wild Card matchups

The Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs field is set!
After Decision Day, 18 teams – nine across both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference – have qualified for the postseason and will start the journey to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7.
The single-elimination Wild Card games (No. 8 vs. No. 9) begin on Oct. 22, then the Round One Best-of-3 Series start on Oct. 25. All games are viewable via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
(8) CF Montréal vs. (9) Atlanta United
- WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 22 | 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHERE: Stade Saputo
Led by legendary MLS striker Josef Martínez and US youth international Caden Clark, Montréal went 5W-1L-1D to cap their regular season. They earned Wild Card hosting rights on Decision Day, and now will welcome upset-minded Atlanta United. Can Alexey Miranchuk and Saba Lobjanidze produce magic after sneaking into the playoffs?
(8) Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. (9) Portland Timbers
- WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 23 | 10:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHERE: Providence Park
Vancouver are limping into the playoffs, stuck in a seven-game winless rut (0W-5L-2D). Perhaps Ryan Gauld, after posting 10g/15a this season, can spark a turnaround? For Portland, it's all about the attacking trio of Jonathan Rodríguez (16g/7a), Evander (15g/19a) and Felipe Mora (14g/6a) offsetting any defensive worries. Due to a scheduling conflict at Vancouver's BC Place, the game will be held at Portland's Providence Park.
(1) Inter Miami CF vs. (8/9) Wild Card winner
- Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25 | 8:30 pm ET (Chase Stadium, Apple TV - Free)
- Game 2: To be announced
- Game 3 (if necessary): To be announced
Inter Miami have checked off two significant boxes, winning the Supporters' Shield and setting a new single-season points record (74). Now, with legendary forwards Lionel Messi (20g/16a) and Luis Suárez (20g/9a) in fine form, the Herons will look to lift MLS Cup. That starts with a standalone match on Oct. 25, when their Round One series begins vs. the East Wild Card winner.
(2) Columbus Crew vs. (7) New York Red Bulls
- Game 1: To be announced
- Game 2: To be announced
- Game 3 (if necessary): To be announced
Columbus hope to become the first back-to-back MLS Cup champions since the 2011-12 LA Galaxy. If Wilfried Nancy's side accomplishes that, they'll need star striker Cucho Hernández (19g/14a) at his best. The Red Bulls are in their 15th-straight playoffs, though Emil Forsberg, Lewis Morgan & Co. enter as underdogs. New York have won once (1W-5L-3D) since Leagues Cup.
(3) FC Cincinnati vs. (6) New York City FC
- Game 1: To be announced
- Game 2: To be announced
- Game 3 (if necessary): To be announced
Cincy are carried by midfielder Luciano Acosta (14g/19a), the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP. However, questions persist for Pat Noonan's side amid backline injuries. NYCFC's hopes of a second MLS Cup title in four seasons could rest on Alonso Martínez, their Costa Rican forward who's produced 16g/3a in a breakout season.
(4) Orlando City SC vs. (5) Charlotte FC
- Game 1: To be announced
- Game 2: To be announced
- Game 3 (if necessary): To be announced
Orlando earned home-field advantage for Round One, winning 10 of their last 14 league games. Much credit goes to Facundo Torres (14g/6a), Duncan McGuire (10g/3a) and Martin Ojeda (4g/12a). Charlotte's defense could fuel a run, especially if goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina heats up. Notably, Dean Smith's side carries a five-game unbeaten streak (4W-0L-1D) into the playoffs.
(1) LAFC vs. (8/9) Wild Card winner
- Game 1: To be announced
- Game 2: To be announced
- Game 3 (if necessary): To be announced
LAFC are the Western Conference regular-season champions, leap-frogging El Tráfico rivals LA Galaxy with a fifth-straight win on Decision Day. Denis Bouanga has scored 20 goals in back-to-back seasons, pacing an attack that's still integrating iconic French striker Olivier Giroud. The Black & Gold are chasing a third consecutive MLS Cup appearance after winning in 2022 and falling short in 2023.
(2) LA Galaxy vs. (7) Colorado Rapids
- Game 1: To be announced
- Game 2: To be announced
- Game 3 (if necessary): To be announced
LA Galaxy entered Decision Day as the No. 1 seed, but a last-gasp goal by Houston's Daniel Steres sent arch-rival LAFC atop the West. The Galaxy will look to rebound in Round One, with Dejan Joveljic (15g/6a), Gabriel Pec (16g/14a), Riqui Puig (13g/15a) and Joseph Paintsil (10g/10a) pacing the league's third-best attack (69 goals). Colorado have lost five of their last six games and are dealing with injuries to key midfielders Cole Bassett and Djordje Mihailovic.
(3) Real Salt Lake vs. (6) Minnesota United FC
- Game 1: To be announced
- Game 2: To be announced
- Game 3 (if necessary): To be announced
During an up-and-down season, RSL have found momentum via a six-game unbeaten streak (3W-0L-3D). They're led by striker Chicho Arango (17g/12a) and midfielder Diego Luna (8g/12a). However, Minnesota are in fantastic form and have won six of nine matches (6W-2L-1D) after Leagues Cup. Midseason signing Kelvin Yeboah has scored seven times, and Robin Lod (7g/15a) remains arguably the most underrated player in MLS.
(4) Seattle Sounders FC vs. (5) Houston Dynamo FC
- Game 1: To be announced
- Game 2: To be announced
- Game 3 (if necessary): To be announced
The Sounders were the league's best defensive team in 2024, allowing just 35 goals during the regular season. Seattle's attack can also go blow-for-blow, with Jordan Morris and Albert Rusnák combining for 23g/21a this season. Houston's hopes of another deep playoff run hinge on DPs Héctor Herrera and Ezequiel Ponce delivering in big moments. Last year, Ben Olsen's side made the Western Conference Final.