Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Round One & Wild Card matchups

The single-elimination Wild Card games (No. 8 vs. No. 9) begin on Oct. 22, then the Round One Best-of-3 Series start on Oct. 25. All games are viewable via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV .

After Decision Day, 18 teams – nine across both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference – have qualified for the postseason and will start the journey to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7.

Led by legendary MLS striker Josef Martínez and US youth international Caden Clark , Montréal went 5W-1L-1D to cap their regular season. They earned Wild Card hosting rights on Decision Day, and now will welcome upset-minded Atlanta United . Can Alexey Miranchuk and Saba Lobjanidze produce magic after sneaking into the playoffs?

Vancouver are limping into the playoffs, stuck in a seven-game winless rut (0W-5L-2D). Perhaps Ryan Gauld , after posting 10g/15a this season, can spark a turnaround? For Portland , it's all about the attacking trio of Jonathan Rodríguez (16g/7a), Evander (15g/19a) and Felipe Mora (14g/6a) offsetting any defensive worries. Due to a scheduling conflict at Vancouver's BC Place, the game will be held at Portland's Providence Park.

(1) Inter Miami CF vs. (8/9) Wild Card winner

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25 | 8:30 pm ET (Chase Stadium, Apple TV - Free)

Friday, Oct. 25 | 8:30 pm ET (Chase Stadium, Apple TV - Free) Game 2: To be announced

To be announced Game 3 (if necessary): To be announced

Inter Miami have checked off two significant boxes, winning the Supporters' Shield and setting a new single-season points record (74). Now, with legendary forwards Lionel Messi (20g/16a) and Luis Suárez (20g/9a) in fine form, the Herons will look to lift MLS Cup. That starts with a standalone match on Oct. 25, when their Round One series begins vs. the East Wild Card winner.

(2) Columbus Crew vs. (7) New York Red Bulls

Game 1: To be announced

To be announced Game 2: To be announced

To be announced Game 3 (if necessary): To be announced

Columbus hope to become the first back-to-back MLS Cup champions since the 2011-12 LA Galaxy. If Wilfried Nancy's side accomplishes that, they'll need star striker Cucho Hernández (19g/14a) at his best. The Red Bulls are in their 15th-straight playoffs, though Emil Forsberg, Lewis Morgan & Co. enter as underdogs. New York have won once (1W-5L-3D) since Leagues Cup.

(3) FC Cincinnati vs. (6) New York City FC

Game 1: To be announced

To be announced Game 2: To be announced

To be announced Game 3 (if necessary): To be announced

Cincy are carried by midfielder Luciano Acosta (14g/19a), the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP. However, questions persist for Pat Noonan's side amid backline injuries. NYCFC's hopes of a second MLS Cup title in four seasons could rest on Alonso Martínez, their Costa Rican forward who's produced 16g/3a in a breakout season.

(4) Orlando City SC vs. (5) Charlotte FC

Game 1: To be announced

To be announced Game 2: To be announced

To be announced Game 3 (if necessary): To be announced