Josef Martínez sends CF Montréal into playoffs: "We're hitting our stride"

Six weeks ago, CF Montréal were hanging on by a thread. They had lost three straight league games and dropped matches by scores of 5-0 and 4-1.

Montréal found form in the most important part of the season. With a newly formed front three of Josef Martínez , Caden Clark and Bryce Duke , they stacked crucial wins in September, taking 13 of a possible 15 points to storm into an Eastern Conference Wild Card spot.

“All around, everybody had the right mindset,” midfielder Samuel Piette said after the game. “If we have that, I think we're a tough team to beat.”

Laurent Courtois’ side flipped that script. With a 2-0 Decision Day victory over New York City FC , they secured their spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup playoffs – and enter as arguably the league’s hottest team.

“They have a great team, great coaching staff, and everybody had to be focused,” veteran defender Joel Waterman said.

But a 2-0 loss to Charlotte two weeks ago, their first defeat since Aug. 31, set up a pressure-packed Decision Day. With Atlanta United and the Philadelphia Union at their heels, they needed a win or draw against NYCFC to secure a spot in the Wild Card round.

“We had some very honest conversations about the momentum we were going in,” Waterman said. “We didn’t like it. We still thought we could salvage something from the season. I thought our schedule favored us too, but we still had to win those games and take care of business at home.”

Montréal have struggled for consistency under Courtois, conceding more goals than any other playoff team. A 4-1 loss to FC Cincinnati in late August had them gasping for air in the playoff race.

Key additions

The trade for Clark from Minnesota United helped revitalize their attack. Clark developed quick chemistry with Martínez, who has showcased vintage form in recent weeks – six of his 11 goals on the season have come in the past five matches.

Clark, the well-traveled 21-year-old, added a goal and an assist on Saturday, making it four goals and four assists in just nine games with Montréal. In 23 games with Minnesota this season, he had only an assist.

“Caden Clark was huge,” Courtois said when asked what changed as Montréal turned things around. “It’s everybody raising their level. The new guys adding some fresh blood, and of course, what Josef did for us the past few months is class.”