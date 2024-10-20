Atlanta United clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Atlanta United have dramatically clinched an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs berth with a 2-1 Decision Day win at rival Orlando City SC.
Atlanta, who entered Saturday 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, locked up the No. 9 seed (40 points; 10W-14L-10D) and will visit No. 8 CF Montréal in the Wild Card match on Tuesday, Oct. 22 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
The Wild Card winner will meet Inter Miami CF in a Round One Best-of-3 series starting on Friday, Oct. 25 (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
Season of upheaval
Atlanta's postseason clinch comes amid a season of change, both in terms of the roster and technical staff. The Five Stripes transferred out superstars Thiago Almada (Botafogo), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Cruz Azul) and Caleb Wiley (Chelsea) for reportedly over $40 million, all while parting ways with head coach Gonzalo Pineda and technical director Carlos Bocanegra.
Alexey Miranchuk arrived in the summer from Serie A side Atalanta, with the left-footed No. 10 considered among the top incoming players in the Secondary Transfer Window. The Russian international has produced 3g/1a in nine matches, shining alongside Saba Lobjanidze (9g/7a).
Interim coach Rob Valentino helped guide Atlanta back to the playoffs with the Five Stripes losing just one of their final six matches.
Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 7, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22-23 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.