Atlanta United clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

The Wild Card winner will meet Inter Miami CF in a Round One Best-of-3 series starting on Friday, Oct. 25 (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ).

Atlanta, who entered Saturday 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, locked up the No. 9 seed (40 points; 10W-14L-10D) and will visit No. 8 CF Montréal in the Wild Card match on Tuesday, Oct. 22 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Season of upheaval

Atlanta's postseason clinch comes amid a season of change, both in terms of the roster and technical staff. The Five Stripes transferred out superstars Thiago Almada (Botafogo), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Cruz Azul) and Caleb Wiley (Chelsea) for reportedly over $40 million, all while parting ways with head coach Gonzalo Pineda and technical director Carlos Bocanegra.

Alexey Miranchuk arrived in the summer from Serie A side Atalanta, with the left-footed No. 10 considered among the top incoming players in the Secondary Transfer Window. The Russian international has produced 3g/1a in nine matches, shining alongside Saba Lobjanidze (9g/7a).