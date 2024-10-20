CF Montréal clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Montréal locked up No. 8 in the Eastern Conference (43 points; 11W-13L-10D), and will host No. 9 Atlanta United in the Wild Card match on Tuesday, Oct. 22 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The winner will meet Inter Miami CF in a Round One Best-of-3 series starting on Friday, Oct. 25 (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).