Playoff Scenarios

CF Montréal clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

MLSsoccer staff

CF Montréal are back in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, clinching their spot with Saturday's 2-0 Decision Day win over New York City FC.

Montréal locked up No. 8 in the Eastern Conference (43 points; 11W-13L-10D), and will host No. 9 Atlanta United in the Wild Card match on Tuesday, Oct. 22 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The winner will meet Inter Miami CF in a Round One Best-of-3 series starting on Friday, Oct. 25 (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).

This is Montréal's second postseason trip since 2016 and their first under head coach Laurent Courtois, who previously led Columbus Crew 2 to an MLS NEXT Pro title.

Play the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Star players

Montréal reworked their squad for 2024, highlighted by signing Josef Martínez. The Venezuelan striker has a team-leading 11g/3a, reaching seventh in the league's all-time scoring chart (116 goals). Martínez is supported in attack by Caden Clark and Bryce Duke.

In midfield, Canadian internationals Samuel Piette and Nathan Saliba have formed a promising partnership alongside wingers Raheem Edwards and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty.

Homegrown goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois is supported by center backs Joel Waterman, George Campbell and Fernando Álvarez.

Can Montréal's momentum result in a run towards the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy?

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 7, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22-23 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?

MLSsoccer staff
@mls
MLS Cup Playoffs Playoff Scenarios Matchday CF Montréal Decision Day

