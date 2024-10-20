CF Montréal clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

CF Montréal are back in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, clinching their spot with Saturday's 2-0 Decision Day win over New York City FC.
Montréal locked up No. 8 in the Eastern Conference (43 points; 11W-13L-10D), and will host No. 9 Atlanta United in the Wild Card match on Tuesday, Oct. 22 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The winner will meet Inter Miami CF in a Round One Best-of-3 series starting on Friday, Oct. 25 (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
This is Montréal's second postseason trip since 2016 and their first under head coach Laurent Courtois, who previously led Columbus Crew 2 to an MLS NEXT Pro title.
Star players
Montréal reworked their squad for 2024, highlighted by signing Josef Martínez. The Venezuelan striker has a team-leading 11g/3a, reaching seventh in the league's all-time scoring chart (116 goals). Martínez is supported in attack by Caden Clark and Bryce Duke.
In midfield, Canadian internationals Samuel Piette and Nathan Saliba have formed a promising partnership alongside wingers Raheem Edwards and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty.
Homegrown goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois is supported by center backs Joel Waterman, George Campbell and Fernando Álvarez.
Can Montréal's momentum result in a run towards the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy?
Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 7, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22-23 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.