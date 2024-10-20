Atlanta United take surreal path into playoffs: "Sums up our season"

"Whistle went. I looked over and they're celebrating. So I was like, f--k yeah."

“I looked straight to the bench and they said we're in,” said Williams after the match. “It was just a lot of emotions – relief, happiness. Happy for Rob [Valentino, interim head coach], the staff. Happy for everyone. We just put so much into it. And yeah, I enjoyed how we got it as well.”

The Five Stripes needed a win, as well as a loss from either CF Montréal or D.C. United , to reach the postseason. They took care of their part at Inter&Co Stadium, and as soon as the final whistle blew and the bench disseminated the news of D.C.'s 3-0 loss vs. Charlotte FC , the celebrations erupted.

Derrick Williams succinctly summed up Atlanta United 's feelings after their dramatic 2-1 Decision Day victory at Orlando City that snuck them into the Eastern Conference's ninth and final Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

Things were just as crazy on the Atlanta bench, as the substitutes and staff frantically tried to find out what was happening in the other matches while focusing on the game in front of them.

“I was like, this kind of sums up our season,” Williams admitted. “But then lucky enough, that's football for you. It’s crazy. Things can change like that.”

The goal, which would have knocked Atlanta out of the playoffs, was overturned after a lengthy Video Review spotted a handball from Duncan McGuire in the lead-up. The one-minute, 46-second review was agony for Atlanta.

The way they got it wasn’t exactly straightforward. After Atlanta scored twice in the opening 16 minutes via goals from Saba Lobjanidze and Jamal Thiaré , the hosts clawed a goal back in the first half, before seemingly equalizing in the 89th minute.

“It was probably the most stressful six minutes, or whatever it was, in my life,” Valentino sighed, saying he didn’t know Charlotte had taken the lead over D.C. United until around the 90th minute. “I can't tell you the time, but it was whatever it was, it was eternity.”

Ultimately, Atlanta controlled what they could control, and the cards fell their way.

“Before our game, we said we have to win our game and let’s see what will be in the other game,” said Lobjanidze. “So we were lucky, and that’s crazy, really.”

Vindication for Valentino?

For Valentino, who was tasked with righting the ship after a difficult and frustrating start to the season, which included the dismissal of head coach Gonzalo Pineda and the departure of longtime vice president/technical director Carlos Bocanegra, the victory provided some vindication.

“There's a lot of emotion,” Valentino smiled. “I feel a lot of joy for the people, the players, the staff, the people at the club that have had a tough year.