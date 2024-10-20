Lionel Messi for MVP?! Inter Miami star delivers Decision Day hat trick

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – They call him "Leo," "La Pulga," "El Mesías"… even "The GOAT." Will Lionel Messi soon be called 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP?
The legendary Argentine No. 10 more than looked the part on Saturday night, producing a brilliant 3g/1a performance off the bench in Inter Miami CF’s 6-2 Decision Day rout of the New England Revolution.
That result secured the MLS single-season points record for the Herons (74) and provided a massive confidence boost ahead of Friday’s Round One Best-of-3 Series opener in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
GOAT status
Just four days removed from scoring a hat trick for Argentina in FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Messi struck for another three goals to send the Chase Stadium crowd into a frenzy.
Saturday’s masterclass pushed him to 20g/16a in just 19 appearances this season – numbers that have him among the favorites for MVP honors.
Ask his teammates, however, and there is no competition with the GOAT.
“If I could vote for him, I would’ve voted for him,” said midfielder Julian Gressel, who was subbed off for Messi in the 58th minute – moments before the No. 10’s spectacular secondary assist set up Benjamin Cremaschi’s eventual game-winner. “Because for me, the MVP stands for the best player in the league, and Leo is that by far.
“There are other people out there who have a definition of MVP maybe that makes the team better, or that a team can’t live without. To me, Leo is that too. You see today: he comes in and scores a hat trick, you know? So for me, he’s my MVP.”
MVP field
Cremaschi was just as adamant that Messi stands a cut above the rest, despite standout 2024 campaigns from the likes of Columbus Crew’s Cucho Hernández (19g/14a) and the defending MVP, FC Cincinnati captain Luciano Acosta (14g/19a).
“I think so [Messi is the MVP]. Obviously Leo, the truth is he shows it every time he steps on the pitch,” said the 19-year-old homegrown and US international. “He is a player who is at another level, which shows more than a lot.”
That said, Cremaschi would also put Miami teammate Luis Suárez – who was equally brilliant on Saturday with two goals and two assists to reach 20g/9a on the year – in the same MVP category as Messi
"Obviously, we also have Luis Suárez, who is there to be nominated," said Cremaschi. "So hopefully someone from the club can win it."
Trophy vision
Personal accolades aside, what's most important for Miami head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino is keeping Messi in stellar form as they prepare to host the winner of Tuesday's CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United Wild Card in Round One of the playoffs.
It's all with an eye on MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7, for which Inter Miami have hosting priority. They can also become the eighth double-winning team (MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield) in league history, and the first since LAFC's 2022 squad.
"After the important injury he had at the Copa América [over the summer], we had to be very careful with his recovery," Martino said.
"... Today, the feeling I have is that we have him in an ideal situation to face the most important part of the year for us."