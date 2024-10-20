Lionel Messi for MVP?! Inter Miami star delivers Decision Day hat trick

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – They call him "Leo," "La Pulga," "El Mesías"… even "The GOAT." Will Lionel Messi soon be called 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP?

That result secured the MLS single-season points record for the Herons (74) and provided a massive confidence boost ahead of Friday’s Round One Best-of-3 Series opener in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ).

The legendary Argentine No. 10 more than looked the part on Saturday night, producing a brilliant 3g/1a performance off the bench in Inter Miami CF ’s 6-2 Decision Day rout of the New England Revolution .

GOAT status

Just four days removed from scoring a hat trick for Argentina in FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Messi struck for another three goals to send the Chase Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

Saturday’s masterclass pushed him to 20g/16a in just 19 appearances this season – numbers that have him among the favorites for MVP honors.

Ask his teammates, however, and there is no competition with the GOAT.

“If I could vote for him, I would’ve voted for him,” said midfielder Julian Gressel, who was subbed off for Messi in the 58th minute – moments before the No. 10’s spectacular secondary assist set up Benjamin Cremaschi’s eventual game-winner. “Because for me, the MVP stands for the best player in the league, and Leo is that by far.