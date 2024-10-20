Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs tiers: How do teams stack up?

For teams that didn't make the postseason, post-mortems have been trickling out over the past month, with another big batch coming later this week. But here and now, into the playoffs we go…

Let's do our usual thing: In place of my typical Sunday night column, following Decision Day we look at where everybody stands heading into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (check out the bracket here ).

And so, with the conclusion of Decision Day, Major League Soccer's 29th regular season is in the books.

Tier 1: I Will Be Shocked if it’s Not One of these Three Teams

Decision Day result: 3-2 win at New York

3-2 win at New York Seed: 2nd in Eastern Conference

I’ve said all year long that this is the best MLS team I’ve ever seen. Now, it’s a little bit difficult to make that case during a season in which they didn’t win the Supporters’ Shield and didn’t post outrageous underlying numbers. But I’m gonna do it.

Here, for reference, are those underlying numbers (regular season only):

Expected goal differential per 90 is +0.44, as per FBRef. That’s second-best in the league.

American Soccer Analysis’s even more granular “goals added” metric has them as a historically excellent but not quite best-of-the-best side at +0.35.

What separates the Crew and elevates them to “best MLS team I’ve ever seen,” then, isn’t what they do in the regular season. Rather, it's what they do in tournament play, and “tournament play” by definition means more intense games against better teams.

Across the 2023 Leagues Cup, US Open Cup and playoffs, the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup, as well as Campeones Cup, Columbus have played 25 games. Over those 25 games, they are 16W-3L-6D with a +24 goal differential. Pro-rate that throughout an MLS season and that’s not just a Shield-winning pace, but a “hey they set the single-season points record!” pace.

Again, these are tournament games, so these are better opponents! That record they’ve posted includes an unbeaten mark (tournament ball only) against the two other teams in this tier, as well as six games – and an unbeaten record – against Club América, Tigres and Monterrey, who are effectively the three biggest clubs in North America.

The Crew’s xGD/90 across that 25-game sample, as per Opta, is +0.67 – more than 50% better than their regular-season mark this year. Over the past dozen years, only six MLS teams have gone better than +0.67 across an MLS season. And remember, we’re talking about doing that against a schedule filled with the San Jose Earthquakes and Chicago Fires of the world, and no LIGA MX gigantes to worry about.

So the Crew have done it in life-or-death situations against the very best teams in Concacaf, and they have done it again and again and again and again. Unlike other historically great, ball-dominant MLS teams that would either crumble against playoff-caliber opponents (2019 LAFC) or go into a shell and play on the counter (2018 Atlanta, 2014 LA), Columbus do it their way. They never stop using the ball to impose their will on the opposition, and in so doing they have ripped the souls out of good teams.

Consider: In a 23-game span leading to the Leagues Cup final, LAFC had lost to exactly one team: The Columbus Crew. 5-1. At home. They then lost again to Columbus in the final, making them 0W-2L-0D, with a -6 goal differential in those two games.

Against all other comers, which includes teams from three different leagues, LAFC were 19W-0L-3D and +45.