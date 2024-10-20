FIFA 2025 Club World Cup: Inter Miami awarded spot alongside Seattle Sounders

FIFA has awarded Inter Miami CF a spot at the 2025 Club World Cup, filling the place allotted to the host country.

The decision ensures two Major League Soccer teams will participate in the expanded, 32-team tournament hosted across the United States from June 15 to July 13, 2025. Seattle Sounders FC are the other MLS representative after winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Additionally, FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed Inter Miami will host the tournament's first match at Hard Rock Stadium.

Inter Miami are the 2024 Supporters' Shield winners (top regular-season team) and have set the MLS single-season points record, reaching 74 points (2.18 ppg). Now, the Herons will look to win MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7 and have hosting rights throughout the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.