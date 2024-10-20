FIFA 2025 Club World Cup: Inter Miami awarded spot alongside Seattle Sounders

FIFA has awarded Inter Miami CF a spot at the 2025 Club World Cup, filling the place allotted to the host country.
The decision ensures two Major League Soccer teams will participate in the expanded, 32-team tournament hosted across the United States from June 15 to July 13, 2025. Seattle Sounders FC are the other MLS representative after winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Additionally, FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed Inter Miami will host the tournament's first match at Hard Rock Stadium.
Inter Miami are the 2024 Supporters' Shield winners (top regular-season team) and have set the MLS single-season points record, reaching 74 points (2.18 ppg). Now, the Herons will look to win MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7 and have hosting rights throughout the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Inter Miami are led by superstar forward Lionel Messi, who joined the club in July 2023 alongside Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Luis Suárez signed for the 2024 campaign, giving Tata Martino's group four FC Barcelona legends alongside a youthful and South American-heavy core.
Qualified teams: FIFA 2025 Club World Cup
So far, 31 of the tournament's 32 participants have been confirmed. The final spot goes to the 2024 Copa Libertadores winners.
The breakdown by confederation is Europe (12), South America (6), North America (5), Asia (4), Africa (4), and Oceania (1).
TEAM
COUNTRY
PATHWAY
Al Ahly
Egypt
2020-21, 2022-23 & 2023-24 CAF Champions League
Al Ain
United Arab Emirates
2023-24 AFC Champions League
Al Hilal
Saudi Arabia
2021 AFC Champions League
Atlético Madrid
Spain
Ranking pathway (UEFA)
Auckland City
New Zealand
Ranking pathway (Oceania)
Bayern München
Germany
Ranking pathway (UEFA)
Boca Juniors
Argentina
Ranking pathway (CONMEBOL)
Borussia Dortmund
Germany
Ranking pathway (UEFA)
CF Monterrey
Mexico
2021 Concacaf Champions Cup
CF Pachuca
Mexico
2024 Concacaf Champions Cup
Chelsea
England
2020-21 UEFA Champions League
Club León
Mexico
2023 Concacaf Champions Cup
ES Tunis
Tunisia
Ranking pathway (CAF)
FC Porto
Portugal
Ranking pathway (UEFA)
FC Salzburg
Austria
Ranking pathway (UEFA)
Flamengo
Brazil
2022 Copa Libertadores
Fluminense
Brazil
2023 Copa Libertadores
Inter Miami CF
USA
Host country
Inter Milan
Italy
Ranking pathway (UEFA)
Juventus
Italy
Ranking pathway (UEFA)
Manchester City
England
2022-23 UEFA Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns
South Africa
Ranking pathway (CAF)
Palmeiras
Brazil
2021 Copa Libertadores
Paris Saint-Germain
France
Ranking pathway (UEFA)
Real Madrid
Spain
2021-22 & 2023-24 UEFA Champions League
River Plate
Argentina
Ranking pathway (CONMEBOL)
Seattle Sounders FC
USA
2022 Concacaf Champions Cup
SL Benfica
Portugal
Ranking pathway (UEFA)
Ulsan HD FC
South Korea
Ranking pathway (AFC)
Urawa Red Diamonds
Japan
2022 AFC Champions League
Wydad AC
Morocco
2021-22 CAF Champions League
Host stadiums: FIFA 2025 Club World Cup
FIFA selected 12 stadiums, including seven MLS venues, to host 2025 Club World Cup matches.
STADIUM
CITY
Audi Field
Washington, D.C.
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, North Carolina
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, Florida
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami, Florida
GEODIS Park
Nashville, Tennessee
Inter&Co Stadium
Orlando, Florida
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Lumen Field
Seattle, Washington
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Georgia
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, New Jersey
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, California
TQL Stadium
Cincinnati, Ohio
Tournament format
- Group stage: eight groups of four teams per group playing in a single-game round-robin format
- Top two teams per group progress to the Round of 16
- Single-match knockout stage from the Round of 16 to the final
- No third-place playoff