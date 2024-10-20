MLS Cup 2024 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held?

The host for MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi (Dec. 7) is the highest-ranked team in the Supporters’ Shield standings.
As such, Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF have hosting priority as long as they remain alive in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Atlanta United, the lowest overall seed, are the only team that can't host MLS Cup.
- NOTE: The table gets updated as teams are eliminated from contention.
- Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket
TEAM
VENUE
SEED
POINTS
1. Inter Miami CF
Chase Stadium
East 1
74
2. Columbus Crew
Lower.com Field
East 2
66
3. LAFC
BMO Stadium
West 1
64
4. LA Galaxy
Dignity Health Sports Park
West 2
64
5. FC Cincinnati
TQL Stadium
East 3
59
6. Real Salt Lake
America First Field
West 3
59
7. Seattle Sounders FC
Lumen Field
West 4
57
8. Houston Dynamo FC
Shell Energy Stadium
West 5
54
9. Orlando City SC
Inter&Co Stadium
East 4
52
10. Minnesota United FC
Allianz Field
West 6
52
11. Charlotte FC
Bank of America Stadium
East 5
51
12. Colorado Rapids
Dick's Sporting Goods Park
West 7
50
13. New York City FC
Yankee Stadium
East 6
50
14. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
BC Place
West 8
47
15. Portland Timbers
Providence Park
West 9
47
16. New York Red Bulls
Red Bull Arena
East 7
47
17. CF Montréal
Stade Saputo
East 8
43
Hosting rules
As has been the case since 2012, the finalist with the highest regular-season point total hosts MLS Cup. In the event that both finalists have the same amount of regular-season points, the team with more wins – or, if they're tied in that category, better goal difference – will host MLS Cup.
In the chase for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, there are nine-team fields in both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference (18 teams total). Columbus Crew are the defending MLS Cup champions.
MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 7, while the playoffs begin Oct. 22-23 with both Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.