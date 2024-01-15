Your Monday Kickoff: What Kai Wagner’s return means for Philadelphia Union

Chicago Fire FC have signed a center back via the Danish Superliga, announcing Sunday they have acquired Tobias Salquist from Silkeborg IF. Salquist, 28, is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

Real Salt Lake have loaned striker Rubio Rubín to Liga MX's Querétaro FC. The US-turned-Guatemalan international has spent the past three seasons at RSL, tallying 11g/7a in 79 regular-season games. He memorably won the 2021 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year award.

Jefferson Savarino's second stint at Real Salt Lake has ended, as the club announced Saturday they have transferred the Venezuelan international winger to Brazilian top-flight side Botafogo. The move opens a second Designated Player spot for RSL, who also had star striker Cristian Arango (returning) and captain Damir Kreilach (now with Vancouver Whitecaps FC) occupying that roster category in 2023.

The New York Red Bulls have acquired a second Swedish player before the 2024 MLS season . Noah Eile is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028, arriving via the U22 Initiative roster mechanism. He joins fellow countryman and former RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg, who signed with RBNY in mid-December.

The New York Red Bulls have transferred Luquinhas to Brazilian first-division side Fortaleza . The move opens a Designated Player spot for New York, who also have offseason signing Emil Forsberg and club-record signing Dante Vanzeir in that roster category.

Star left back Kai Wagner isn’t leaving. It’s one of the most surprising moves of the offseason so far. It seemed from afar like Wagner wanted to move on and the Union were going to let him. Wagner had reportedly been generating transfer interest from European teams for years now, so it seemed like a given he’d be abroad in 2024. Instead, Philly retained a Best XI-caliber player.

On Thursday, Atlanta United announced the signing of center back Stian Gregersen from Ligue 2. As always, the general rule here at The Daily Kickoff is we never have any true idea how a player is going to translate to MLS. However, Gregersen’s numbers are excellent and Atlanta United president Garth Lagerwey has a general philosophy when it comes to transfers that aim to reduce risk.

Simply put, he’s upgraded the analytics setup in Atlanta and encouraged signing players who are “prime age” (think 25-29) and who have a proven ability to adapt to new leagues by having success in countries that are not their home.

Those tenants have resulted in an interesting shift from the club and GM Carlos Bocanegra as to where they’re pulling players from. Gregersen is Atlanta United’s third signing in the last two windows from Ligue 2, the French second division. The other two, midfielder Tristan Muyumba and winger Xande Silva, were bonafide stars upon arrival last season.