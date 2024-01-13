Inter Miami begin 2024 preseason: Suárez reunites with Messi, Busquets & Alba

Inter Miami CF are back, and arguably more stacked than ever, for the 2024 MLS season.
With blockbuster winter signing Luis Suárez joining new teammates and fellow FC Barcelona legends Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, the Herons held their first preseason training session Saturday at their Fort Lauderdale-based facility.
Based on early impressions, the squad’s superstars are already gelling and bringing back memories of their glory days together in Spain.
"We finished with 20 minutes of football," head coach Tata Martino told reporters afterwards. "We saw that they [Messi, Suárez, Busquets and Alba] haven't forgotten how to play together. They were 20 auspicious minutes, considering it was the first day."
Barcelona reunion
Suárez, who was officially unveiled to reporters on Saturday, is feeling right at home at his new club thanks to the special bond he enjoys with his former Barça mates, with whom he won four LaLiga crowns, a UEFA Champions League and four Copa del Reys, among other titles.
"Reuniting like this says a lot about the friendship we have, how well we know each other on the pitch," Suarez stated, reminding those present that trophies will be the ultimate measure of success.
"Let’s enjoy it and win, which is a part of our DNA. Apart from coming from Barcelona and spending many years together, we have a competitive DNA, which is wanting to win."
Preseason tour awaits
There will be plenty of silverware up for grabs for Inter Miami, last year's Leagues Cup champions who begin the 2024 MLS regular season on Feb. 21 by hosting Real Salt Lake at DRV PNK Stadium (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Before that, the Herons will embark on a seven-game, globetrotting preseason tour spanning five countries and three continents – beginning with a Jan. 19 friendly against the El Salvador national team.
