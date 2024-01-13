Inter Miami begin 2024 preseason: Suárez reunites with Messi, Busquets & Alba

Inter Miami CF are back, and arguably more stacked than ever, for the 2024 MLS season.

"We finished with 20 minutes of football," head coach Tata Martino told reporters afterwards. "We saw that they [Messi, Suárez, Busquets and Alba] haven't forgotten how to play together. They were 20 auspicious minutes, considering it was the first day."

Based on early impressions, the squad’s superstars are already gelling and bringing back memories of their glory days together in Spain.

Barcelona reunion

Suárez, who was officially unveiled to reporters on Saturday, is feeling right at home at his new club thanks to the special bond he enjoys with his former Barça mates, with whom he won four LaLiga crowns, a UEFA Champions League and four Copa del Reys, among other titles.

"Reuniting like this says a lot about the friendship we have, how well we know each other on the pitch," Suarez stated, reminding those present that trophies will be the ultimate measure of success.