Transfer Tracker

DC United sign MLS SuperDraft selection Jacob Murrell 

DC United logo generic
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have signed forward Jacob Murrell, the seventh overall selection in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, the club announced Friday. Murrell, a Georgetown standout, is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.

A Maryland native, Murrell was named the 2021-22 Gatorade National Player of the Year in high school. He had 18 goals and eight assists in 40 appearances (34 starts) for Georgetown University across two seasons.

“Jacob [Murrell] is an exciting young talent who is coming off an impressive season with Georgetown University,” D.C. United general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said in a statement.

“He’s a creative player who has an eye for goal and he has all the tools to be successful at the next level. We are excited to welcome Jacob to the first team and look forward to his continued development and growth as a professional.”

Murrell, 19, joins the likes of Christian Benteke and Jackson Hopkins on the No. 9 depth chart for D.C. United, led by new head coach Troy Lesesne. The Black-and-Red open the 2024 MLS regular season at Audi Field against the New England Revolution on Feb. 24 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker D.C. United

Related Stories

New York City FC sign homegrown goalkeeper Alex Rando
Seattle Sounders sign defender Jonathan Bell
New York Red Bulls sign center back Noah Eile
More News
More News
New York City FC sign homegrown goalkeeper Alex Rando
Transfer Tracker

New York City FC sign homegrown goalkeeper Alex Rando
Seattle Sounders sign defender Jonathan Bell
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign defender Jonathan Bell
New York Red Bulls sign center back Noah Eile
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign center back Noah Eile
Orlando City loan Luca Petrasso to Triestina
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City loan Luca Petrasso to Triestina
Seattle Sounders sign forward Braudílio Rodrigues
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign forward Braudílio Rodrigues
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023
2:09

WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
3:21

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
3:45

WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
5:48
Extratime

TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
More Video