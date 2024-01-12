DC United sign MLS SuperDraft selection Jacob Murrell 

D.C. United have signed forward Jacob Murrell, the seventh overall selection in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, the club announced Friday. Murrell, a Georgetown standout, is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.

A Maryland native, Murrell was named the 2021-22 Gatorade National Player of the Year in high school. He had 18 goals and eight assists in 40 appearances (34 starts) for Georgetown University across two seasons.

“Jacob [Murrell] is an exciting young talent who is coming off an impressive season with Georgetown University,” D.C. United general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay said in a statement.

“He’s a creative player who has an eye for goal and he has all the tools to be successful at the next level. We are excited to welcome Jacob to the first team and look forward to his continued development and growth as a professional.”

Murrell, 19, joins the likes of Christian Benteke and Jackson Hopkins on the No. 9 depth chart for D.C. United, led by new head coach Troy Lesesne. The Black-and-Red open the 2024 MLS regular season at Audi Field against the New England Revolution on Feb. 24 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).