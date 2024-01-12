Transfer Tracker

New York City FC sign homegrown goalkeeper Alex Rando

NYCFC logo generic
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

New York City FC have signed homegrown goalkeeper Alex Rando to a first-team contract for the 2024 MLS season with options through 2027, the club announced Friday.

The 22-year-old, promoted from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate side NYCFC II, becomes the Cityzens' 14th-ever homegrown signing and their second of the offseason – after forward Zidane Yañez.

“I am delighted that Alex has signed a first team contract and continues his professional career with the club,” sporting director David Lee said in a release. “Alex has been training with our first team regularly since he joined NYCFC II and signing this contract is a deserved next step to reward his development and potential as a goalkeeper."

Rando posted eight clean sheets in 32 appearances for NYCFC II across two seasons. He joins a goalkeeping corps led by Luis Barraza and Matt Freese.

New York City FC begin their 2024 MLS regular season with a Feb. 24 visit at Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass}.

MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

