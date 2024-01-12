Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United sign defender Derrick Williams

Derrick Williams transfer graphic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have signed center back Derrick Williams through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Friday.

Selected in last month's 2023 MLS Re-Entry Draft, the 30-year-old agreed to terms with the Five Stripes and will continue his MLS career after previous stops with the LA Galaxy (2021-22) and D.C. United (2023).

“Derrick is a tough, no-nonsense defender who brings experience with more than 300 appearances from his time in England and across MLS,” Atlanta vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “His understanding of the league, coupled with his physicality gives us additional options in our back line as we navigate multiple competitions this season.”

Williams, who has 1g/4a in 71 regular-season games (65 starts), joins Atlanta a day after the club announced the arrival of Norwegian international center back Stian Gregersen from French second-division side Bordeaux.

On paper, both signings fill the void left by starter and USMNT regular Miles Robinson, who made the move to Eastern Conference rivals FC Cincinnati as a free agent. Peruvian international Luis Abram is another backline option for head coach Gonzalo Pineda after making 22 appearances (16 starts) last year in his debut MLS season.

Atlanta start their 2024 campaign on Feb. 24 at defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew (2 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

