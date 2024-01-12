Seattle Sounders sign defender Jonathan Bell

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Seattle Sounders FC have signed center back Jonathan Bell for the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Friday.

Selected by Seattle last month in the 2023 Re-Entry Draft, the 26-year-old joins his third MLS side after previous stints with the New England Revolution (2021-22) and St. Louis CITY SC (2023). He has 2g/2a in 30 appearances over the past three seasons.

"We are excited to welcome Jonathan Bell to Seattle," Sounders general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a release. "We selected him in the Re-Entry process because we’ve liked his play from afar for several years. He is a promising player that gives us some additional options on defense, which will be valuable over our long season."

Bell, along with fellow center back Nathan, is the latest winter addition for a vaunted Seattle defense that tied with Nashville SC for a league-best 32 goals allowed last season. The Rave Green usually fielded Yeimar Gómez and Jackson Ragen as their starting center backs in 2023.

Seattle begin their 2024 regular season with a Feb. 24 match at LAFC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).