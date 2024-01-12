Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign defender Jonathan Bell

Jonathan Bell - Seattle Sounders - signing
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Seattle Sounders FC have signed center back Jonathan Bell for the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025, the club announced Friday.

Selected by Seattle last month in the 2023 Re-Entry Draft, the 26-year-old joins his third MLS side after previous stints with the New England Revolution (2021-22) and St. Louis CITY SC (2023). He has 2g/2a in 30 appearances over the past three seasons.

"We are excited to welcome Jonathan Bell to Seattle," Sounders general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a release. "We selected him in the Re-Entry process because we’ve liked his play from afar for several years. He is a promising player that gives us some additional options on defense, which will be valuable over our long season."

Bell, along with fellow center back Nathan, is the latest winter addition for a vaunted Seattle defense that tied with Nashville SC for a league-best 32 goals allowed last season. The Rave Green usually fielded Yeimar Gómez and Jackson Ragen as their starting center backs in 2023.

Seattle begin their 2024 regular season with a Feb. 24 match at LAFC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Seattle Sounders FC Jonathan Bell

Related Stories

New York City FC sign homegrown goalkeeper Alex Rando
New York Red Bulls sign center back Noah Eile
Orlando City loan Luca Petrasso to Triestina
More News
More News
New York City FC sign homegrown goalkeeper Alex Rando
Transfer Tracker

New York City FC sign homegrown goalkeeper Alex Rando
Seattle Sounders sign defender Jonathan Bell
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign defender Jonathan Bell
New York Red Bulls sign center back Noah Eile
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign center back Noah Eile
Orlando City loan Luca Petrasso to Triestina
Transfer Tracker

Orlando City loan Luca Petrasso to Triestina
Seattle Sounders sign forward Braudílio Rodrigues
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign forward Braudílio Rodrigues
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023
2:09

WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
3:21

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
3:45

WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
5:48
Extratime

TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
More Video