Real Salt Lake loan Rubio Rubín to Querétaro FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Real Salt Lake have loaned striker Rubio Rubín to Liga MX's Querétaro FC, the club announced Sunday.

The US-turned-Guatemalan international has spent the past three seasons at RSL, tallying 11g/7a in 79 regular-season games. He memorably won the 2021 AT&T MLS Goal of the Year award.

"We wish Rubio the best of luck as he embarks on this loan move," sporting director Kurt Schmid said in a statement. "We have no doubt he will compete for minutes at Queretaro, and will closely monitor his situation as the 2024 season progresses."

Before joining RSL, Rubín started his professional career at FC Utrecht (Netherlands) and played for the likes of Club Tijuana (Mexico) and Stabæk (Norway). Rubín, 27, has scored six goals in 17 appearances for Guatemala since switching from the USMNT.

RSL, led by striker Cristian Arango, begin their 2024 regular season with a Feb. 21 visit to Inter Miami CF (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).