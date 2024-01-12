Seattle Sounders sign forward Braudílio Rodrigues

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Seattle Sounders FC have signed forward Braudílio Rodrigues through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26, the club announced Friday.
Rodrigues, who joined Tacoma Defiance before the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season, set a club record with 17 goals in all competitions last year. The Portugal native also contributed four assists in 30 appearances (28 starts).
"We are pleased to have signed Braudílio to the first team following a standout season with Tacoma Defiance," general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a statement. "He has shown an ability to score goals at every step so far in his young career, and we look forward to continuing his development at the next level."
Added head coach Brian Schmetzer: "Braudílio has earned this opportunity and we’re pleased to welcome him to the first team. The entire Defiance staff did a tremendous job with his development last year and I look forward to seeing him work once preseason training begins."
As part of the deal, Seattle acquired the College Protected Period Priority for Rodrigues from New York City FC in exchange for a natural third-round selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. NYCFC also retain a sell-on percentage and could receive up to $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance-based metrics are achieved.
Rodrigues, 24, enjoyed a prolific collegiate career at Franklin Pierce University by tallying 31g/25a in 45 matches over two seasons. After winning the Division II national title in 2022, he was named National Player of the Year.
Seattle open their 2024 MLS regular season at LAFC on Feb. 24 (4:30 pm ET | FOX, MLS Season Pass).
