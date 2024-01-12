Seattle Sounders sign forward Braudílio Rodrigues

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Seattle Sounders FC have signed forward Braudílio Rodrigues through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-26, the club announced Friday.

Rodrigues, who joined Tacoma Defiance before the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season, set a club record with 17 goals in all competitions last year. The Portugal native also contributed four assists in 30 appearances (28 starts).

"We are pleased to have signed Braudílio to the first team following a standout season with Tacoma Defiance," general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a statement. "He has shown an ability to score goals at every step so far in his young career, and we look forward to continuing his development at the next level."