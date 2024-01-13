FC Dallas re-sign goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

FC Dallas have re-signed longtime goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer for the 2024 MLS season, the club announced Friday.

In addition to his responsibilities on the pitch, the 35-year-old veteran will also take on a front office position at the club as a Player Development Executive.

Originally signed on a one-week loan by Dallas in 2017, Maurer has since made 71 appearances for the club, posting 14 clean sheets in the process.

“Jimmy has been the consummate professional during his time with FC Dallas,” technical director André Zanotta said in a release. “As he takes on the additional responsibilities of assisting us in the front office, this is a great opportunity for him to grow professionally and learn the soccer business from a different perspective.”

Maurer, who selected selected by the New York Red Bulls in the 2011 MLS Supplemental Draft, made four starts last season as backup to first-choice 'keeper Maarten Paes. His hybrid player/front office role will see him develop skills in various parts of the club’s business, including but not limited to coaching, scouting, front office duties and diversity liaison.

Dallas get their 2024 MLS regular season underway on Feb. 24 when hosting the San Jose Earthquakes (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).