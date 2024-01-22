Your Monday Kickoff: How Facundo Farías injury impacts Inter Miami’s 2024 ceiling 

Atlanta United have loaned central midfielder Santiago Sosa to Argentine top-flight side Racing Club through the 2024 season . The 24-year-old returns to his native country after posting 1g/1a in 63 matches (51 starts) over the past three seasons. He initially joined Atlanta from River Plate in early 2021.

New York City FC have signed midfielder Keaton Parks to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027-28. Parks has spent the past five seasons with NYCFC after joining from Portuguese powerhouse Benfica, providing 14g/6a in 152 matches across all competitions. He’s won MLS Cup (2021) and Campeones Cup (2022) titles during that time.

Facundo Farías is expected to miss Inter Miami CF’s highly-anticipated 2024 season after suffering a left ACL injury during their first preseason match. The 21-year-old attacker got injured as a second-half substitute in Friday’s scoreless draw vs. El Salvador, a Central American trip that began the Herons’ global preseason tour. Farías will undergo surgery in the coming weeks.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

The biggest news of the weekend came from El Salvador. During Inter Miami’s first match of their lengthy preseason tour, U22 winger Facundo Farías tore his ACL. Farías, who arrived for a reported $5.5 million transfer fee, is arguably the most promising young player on Inter Miami’s roster. He seemed set to start for a vaunted Inter Miami attack at left wing in a front three with Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi. In his absence, it seems like the team will turn to Robert Taylor to fill that position.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking, “Lol do you hear yourself steering this newsletter into a column worrying about a team that’s starting Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi???” In large part, I think you’re right. Everything is clearly still on the table for Inter Miami. Farías is a high-upside player, but Taylor is an effective player who understands how to fit within a team full of superstars. The Herons are far from doomed.

But what I think makes this team so fascinating is their ceiling. We’re talking about the loftiest skyscraper with only one floor kind of ceiling imaginable. This XI, when healthy and available, is capable of winning every competition they’re in this season. All of them. Even without Farías. They could be holding up the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup by the end of the season. It’s unlikely, but the fact it’s even plausible is a reality very few teams, if any, in MLS history have experienced.

With Farías out, the probability of that happening drops. In particular, their chances at the Supporters’ Shield, the most difficult task on Miami’s checklist, took a hit. To be honest, it already seemed like a long shot. We know they’ll be rolling out their best possible XI for the short-term competitions with a trophy on the line. We know that means they’ll likely go deep into those competitions. Considering the age and miles on the legs of their best XI, it doesn’t seem probable that we’ll see that group playing in 95-degree weather against Toronto in a July regular-season game.

This is where Farías, 21 years old and with plenty to prove, could have played a key role. In the moments where Messi and Suárez aren’t on the pitch, someone will need to step up and keep the Herons rolling enough to at least secure a home playoff spot. Without Farías, that task gets that much more difficult.