MLS preseason 2024: Philadelphia Union drop friendly to Flamengo

The 2024 MLS preseason continued Sunday with an international club friendly between the Philadelphia Union and Flamengo of Brazil.
Philadelphia Union 0, Flamengo 2
The Union fell in their preseason opener against the Brazilian giants, who will take on Orlando City SC next week.
First-half goals from Pedro and Cebolinha gave Flamengo the win at Al Lang Stadium.
Goals
- 12’ - FLA - Pedro
- 42' - FLA - Cebolinha
Lineups
- 1H: Andre Blake - Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, Olwethu Makhanya, Jamir Berdecio - Jesús Bueno, Christopher Olney, Quinn Sullivan, Jeremy Rafanello - Joaquín Torres, Chris Donovan
- 2H: Holden Trent - Nelson Pierre, Jack Elliott, Matthew Real, Olivier Mbaizo - José Martínez, Nick Pariano, David Vazquez, Sanders Ngabo - Quinn Sullivan, Chris Donovan