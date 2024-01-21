Matchday

MLS preseason 2024: Philadelphia Union drop friendly to Flamengo

MLSsoccer staff

The 2024 MLS preseason continued Sunday with an international club friendly between the Philadelphia Union and Flamengo of Brazil. 

Philadelphia Union 0, Flamengo 2

The Union fell in their preseason opener against the Brazilian giants, who will take on Orlando City SC next week. 

First-half goals from Pedro and Cebolinha gave Flamengo the win at Al Lang Stadium.

Goals

  • 12’ - FLA - Pedro
  • 42' - FLA - Cebolinha

Lineups

  • 1H: Andre Blake - Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, Olwethu Makhanya, Jamir Berdecio - Jesús Bueno, Christopher Olney, Quinn Sullivan, Jeremy Rafanello - Joaquín Torres, Chris Donovan
  • 2H: Holden Trent - Nelson Pierre, Jack Elliott, Matthew Real, Olivier Mbaizo - José Martínez, Nick Pariano, David Vazquez, Sanders Ngabo - Quinn Sullivan, Chris Donovan
MLS preseason 2024: Philadelphia Union drop friendly to Flamengo

