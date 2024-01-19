MLS transfer windows: Key dates for the 2024 season

Major League Soccer will have two transfer windows during the 2024 season:
- Primary Transfer Window: Wednesday, January 31 to Tuesday, April 23
- Secondary Transfer Window: Thursday, July 18 to Wednesday, August 14
During these registration windows, MLS clubs may request the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) of a player under contract in another country. While deals may be agreed upon outside the below windows, the transfer and receipt of an ITC are required to officially add a player to a roster, thus making him eligible for official competitions.
All in-season trades between MLS clubs must take place within either the Primary Transfer Window or the Secondary Transfer Window.
- Roster Compliance Deadline: Friday, February 23^
- Roster Freeze: Friday, September 13
^ Clubs with their first regular-season match on February 21 – Inter Miami CF and Real Salt Lake – must be roster and budget compliant by February 20. All other clubs must be roster and budget compliant by February 23.
Rosters lock in roughly five weeks before Decision Day (October 19). Between the Secondary Transfer Window and Roster Freeze Date, clubs can sign out-of-contract free agents.
