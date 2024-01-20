USMNT player ratings: Bajraktarević stands out in defeat to Slovenia

It wasn't a banner afternoon for the US men's national team, losing 1-0 to Slovenia in Saturday's international friendly following January camp. The team couldn't channel the energy of a record crowd at San Antonio FC's Toyota Field, getting held off the scoresheet while conceding the game-winner to Nejc Gradisar in the 26th minute.
As a reminder, all players start out with a 6.0 rating and either raise or lower their score based on their performance. Ratings are also impacted by time played, meaning that a 7.0 earned in 90 minutes is more meaningful than a 7.0 earned in 15 minutes.
Fresh off a stalwart performance in MLS Cup, the Columbus Crew netminder continued his rapid ascent with his senior international debut. He could do nothing to prevent Slovenia's goal and was rarely tested otherwise. He did make one eye catching save, though, getting across his goal quickly to parry a free kick wide.
Starting at left back, the New England defender was strong on both sides of the ball. Particularly once he moved to the right side to close out the game, he was able to get forward to good effect, beating defenders consistently and picking out a couple of dangerous passes into the box.
The new FC Cincinnati signing was fine in his first international cap of the year. He wasn’t tested much defensively and threw himself at a few set pieces.
The Columbus Crew defender got the start at the heart of the backline. He was generally composed on the ball, overcoming one sloppy giveaway early on. He was left out to dry on Slovenia’s goal, but could he have done a bit more to close down Gradisar?
The Nashville SC fullback had some decent moments of 1v1 defending, but his positioning high up the flank left his center backs exposed. His decision making on the ball left something to be desired, often losing possession or failing to deliver an incisive pass, and once opting for a speculative shot from a bad angle when other attackers were open in the box.
It was a typically committed performance from Morris, who got stuck into several tackles and generally won the ball back well. The one slight was that he maybe played it too safe too often when the gamestate called for a bit more urgency.
Atencio didn't look like the second-youngest member of the starting XI, generally looking mature on the ball. His best involvement capped off a dynamic passing move, playing Jones in behind the defense with a perfectly-weighted pass. However, his influence waned after the break and like many others, Slovenia tended to quickly find answers to the questions he posed in possession.
The Real Salt Lake playmaker was the best of the starting bunch, occupying really smart pockets of space in the final third and finding a couple of crafty entry passes through Slovenia’s mid block. His outside-of-the-foot pass to find Brian White in stride was a fun display of his quality, and he made a case for Olympic inclusion in an otherwise lackluster game.
The Vancouver striker was all energy in his 60-minute shift. He pressed diligently and showed surprising quality on the ball when he dropped deep to get involved, as well as flashing a couple of dangerous balls across the box. He couldn't get on the end of any dangerous chances, and while it was partially down to a lack of quality service, the game really needed more.
The young Dallas winger showed flashes on the ball and wasn't afraid to take his defender on. His effectiveness grew as the game wore on, smashing a close-range shot straight at Igor Vekić and coming close to connecting on a few crosses. However, he couldn't turn flashes into consistent production. His most crucial involvement was lingering too long on the ball, coughing it up in a bad spot and leading directly to Slovenia's goal.
Manager
After an eight-day training camp, Berhalter’s side looked flat and unable to find answers against a resolute but fairly standard Slovenian defense. Overall the midfield looked worryingly void of ideas, and in general the decision making in the final third was sloppy and sub-par.
On the plus side, every one of his substitutions improved the game, with Jack McGlynn, John Tolkin and Esmir Bajraktarević swinging momentum back towards the US. Maybe that just means they should have been on the field from the start.
Substitutes
The Red Bulls left back brought an instant boost of energy and endeavor, getting on the ball around the box and putting several teasing balls into the box. He had two good chances: one, an audacious outside-of-the-foot shot that forced a save, followed by a left-footed shot that he blazed over an empty net. It should have been the equalizer.
The 20-year-old Philadelphia Union man immediately changed the game. His first touch was a pass into the box, and he kept it up with the most consistently dangerous distribution of the night. The US could have used his performance from the start.
At 18, the youngest member of the squad was also the most dynamic, coming off the bench and bringing much-needed energy, quality and unpredictability. He was fearless, taking his defender on and picking out dangerous passes into the box. He nearly found an equalizer, cutting in on his left foot and blazing a shot just over the bar.
The Orlando City striker capped off a fantastic rookie season with his first international cap, and he improved the team once he got on the field. He stretched the field with his movement and got on the end of a couple of dangerous half chances.
The Atlanta United left-back was pushed into a role further forward as the US chased the game. He was able to find the ball often in his 13-minute shift, but couldn’t turn it into the spark the team needed.
On for the final four minutes, the St. Louis CITY midfielder had no time to make an impact.