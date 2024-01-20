Inter Miami begin 2024 preseason with 0-0 draw at El Salvador

The Herons’ 0-0 draw Friday night against El Salvador at Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador may not have been the high-flying start some expected when the big four of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were listed in Tata Martino’s starting XI. But each made it to their planned half-time substitutions unscathed, marking a relatively successful first chapter of Miami’s 2024 story.

Messi, Busquets and Suárez did conjure up some of their familiar tricks in the 36th minute when the trio combined in classic tiki-taka style to free up Messi for a half-volley in the box, but Salvadoran goalkeeper Mario González was equal to the effort. Five minutes later, Alba fired off a shot of his own after collecting a long ball down the left flank, but González parried that effort away, too.

Miami suffered a setback in the second half when 21-year-old Facundo Farías, a bright spot down the 2023 homestretch, was stretchered off the field with what looked like a possible knee injury.

