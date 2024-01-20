MLS preseason 2024: Forsberg debuts with assist in Red Bulls rout

The 2024 MLS preseason has officially kicked off, with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF earning a 0-0 draw against El Salvador Friday night and five other MLS teams getting started on Saturday, including our first all-MLS encounter between Nashville SC and St. Louis CITY SC.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, Diósgyőri VTK 0
Vancouver Whitecaps FC earned their first victory of 2024 preseason camp, knocking off Hungarian top-flight side Diósgyőri VTK, 1-0, at Marbella Football Center in Spain Saturday.
Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau, the club’s third-round selection (74th overall) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, scored the lone goal in the 65th minute, collecting a rebound inside the box and finishing far post.
Goals
- 65’ – VAN – Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau
Lineups
- VAN starting XI: Yohei Takaoka - Mathías Laborda, Ranko Veselinović, Tristan Blackmon, Ryan Raposo - Sebastian Berhalter, Andrés Cubas, Alessandro Schöpf - Damir Kreilach - Levonte Johnson, Ryan Gauld
- 2H: Isaac Boehmer - Javain Brown, Buster Sjöberg, Belal Halbouni, Darko Ilic - Eliot Goldthorp, Jeevan Badwal, J.C. Ngando - Lowell Wright - Jay Herdman, Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau
Sporting Kansas City 4, Florida International University 1
Sporting Kansas City overpowered their first preseason opponent in Miami, toppling Florida International University by a 4-1 scoreline.
Dániel Sallói, Willy Agada, Johnny Russell and Stephen Afrifa all found the back of the net for SKC in a club friendly divided into two 30-minute halves.
Goals
- 4’ – SKC – Dániel Sallói
- 23' – SKC – Willy Agada
- 40' – SKC – Johnny Russell
- 52' – SKC – Stephen Afrifa
- 55' – FIU – Eduardo Mustre
Lineups
- SKC starting XI: John Pulskamp - Jake Davis, Robert Castellanos, Robert Voloder, Tim Leibold - Danny Flores, Felipe Hernández, Erik Thommy - Marinos Tzionis - Alenis Vargas (Willy Agada), Dániel Sallói
- 2H: Tim Melia - Nati Clarke, Chris Rindov, Andreu Fontàs, Zorhan Bassong - Nemanja Radoja, Rémi Walter, Ethan Bryant - Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton, Stephen Afrifa
New York Red Bulls 6, Florida Gulf Coast University 0
High-profile winter signing Emil Forsberg made his first appearance in a New York Red Bulls uniform, notching an assist on the third goal of a 6-0 rout of Florida Gulf Coast University.
Fellow Designated Player Dante Vanzeir netted a brace, as did Elias Manoel, while Julian Hall and Mohammed Sofo also got on the scoresheet at IMG Academy.
Goals
- RBNY – Julian Hall
- RBNY – Dante Vanzeir
- RBNY – Dante Vanzeir
- RBNY – Mohammed Sofo
- RBNY – Elias Manoel
- RBNY – Elias Manoel
Lineups
- RBNY starting XI: Carlos Coronel - Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, Aidan O'Connor, Omar Valencia - Daniel Edelman, Peter Stroud, Emil Forsberg - Julian Hall, Ibrahim Kasule, Dante Vanzeir