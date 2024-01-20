MLS preseason 2024: Forsberg debuts with assist in Red Bulls rout

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, Diósgyőri VTK 0

Vancouver Whitecaps FC earned their first victory of 2024 preseason camp, knocking off Hungarian top-flight side Diósgyőri VTK, 1-0, at Marbella Football Center in Spain Saturday.

Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau, the club’s third-round selection (74th overall) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, scored the lone goal in the 65th minute, collecting a rebound inside the box and finishing far post.