MLS preseason 2024: Forsberg debuts with assist in Red Bulls rout

24MLS_Preseason_Results_Temp (1)
MLSsoccer staff

The 2024 MLS preseason has officially kicked off, with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF earning a 0-0 draw against El Salvador Friday night and five other MLS teams getting started on Saturday, including our first all-MLS encounter between Nashville SC and St. Louis CITY SC.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1, Diósgyőri VTK 0

Vancouver Whitecaps FC earned their first victory of 2024 preseason camp, knocking off Hungarian top-flight side Diósgyőri VTK, 1-0, at Marbella Football Center in Spain Saturday.

Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau, the club’s third-round selection (74th overall) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, scored the lone goal in the 65th minute, collecting a rebound inside the box and finishing far post.

Goals

  • 65’ – VAN – Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau

Lineups

  • VAN starting XI: Yohei Takaoka - Mathías Laborda, Ranko Veselinović, Tristan Blackmon, Ryan Raposo - Sebastian Berhalter, Andrés Cubas, Alessandro Schöpf - Damir Kreilach - Levonte Johnson, Ryan Gauld
  • 2H: Isaac Boehmer - Javain Brown, Buster Sjöberg, Belal Halbouni, Darko Ilic - Eliot Goldthorp, Jeevan Badwal, J.C. Ngando - Lowell Wright - Jay Herdman, Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau

Sporting Kansas City 4, Florida International University 1

Sporting Kansas City overpowered their first preseason opponent in Miami, toppling Florida International University by a 4-1 scoreline.

Dániel Sallói, Willy Agada, Johnny Russell and Stephen Afrifa all found the back of the net for SKC in a club friendly divided into two 30-minute halves.

Goals

  • 4’ – SKC – Dániel Sallói
  • 23' – SKC – Willy Agada
  • 40' – SKC – Johnny Russell
  • 52' – SKC – Stephen Afrifa
  • 55' – FIU – Eduardo Mustre

Lineups

  • SKC starting XI: John Pulskamp - Jake Davis, Robert Castellanos, Robert Voloder, Tim Leibold - Danny Flores, Felipe Hernández, Erik Thommy - Marinos Tzionis - Alenis Vargas (Willy Agada), Dániel Sallói
  • 2H: Tim Melia - Nati Clarke, Chris Rindov, Andreu Fontàs, Zorhan Bassong - Nemanja Radoja, Rémi Walter, Ethan Bryant - Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton, Stephen Afrifa

New York Red Bulls 6, Florida Gulf Coast University 0

High-profile winter signing Emil Forsberg made his first appearance in a New York Red Bulls uniform, notching an assist on the third goal of a 6-0 rout of Florida Gulf Coast University.

Fellow Designated Player Dante Vanzeir netted a brace, as did Elias Manoel, while Julian Hall and Mohammed Sofo also got on the scoresheet at IMG Academy.

Goals

  • RBNY – Julian Hall
  • RBNY – Dante Vanzeir
  • RBNY – Dante Vanzeir
  • RBNY – Mohammed Sofo
  • RBNY – Elias Manoel
  • RBNY – Elias Manoel

Lineups

  • RBNY starting XI: Carlos Coronel - Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, Aidan O'Connor, Omar Valencia - Daniel Edelman, Peter Stroud, Emil Forsberg - Julian Hall, Ibrahim Kasule, Dante Vanzeir
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Vancouver Whitecaps FC Sporting Kansas City

Related Stories

Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Caio Alexandre to Fortaleza
Why your MLS team should be hopeful as 2024 preseason begins
Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Simon Becher to Danish team
More News
More News
Bajraktarevic, Luna turn heads for USMNT against Slovenia
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Bajraktarevic, Luna turn heads for USMNT against Slovenia
USMNT player ratings: Bajraktarević stands out in defeat to Slovenia

USMNT player ratings: Bajraktarević stands out in defeat to Slovenia
Inter Miami's Facundo Farías suffers long-term knee injury

Inter Miami's Facundo Farías suffers long-term knee injury
USMNT fall in friendly vs. Slovenia

USMNT fall in friendly vs. Slovenia
Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Caio Alexandre to Fortaleza
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Caio Alexandre to Fortaleza
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. El Salvador | January 19, 2024
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. El Salvador | January 19, 2024
WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023
2:09

WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
3:21

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
3:45

WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
More Video