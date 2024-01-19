Atlanta United loan Santiago Sosa to Racing Club 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Atlanta United have loaned central midfielder Santiago Sosa to Argentine top-flight side Racing Club through the 2024 season, the club announced Friday.

The 24-year-old returns to his native country after posting 1g/1a in 63 matches (51 starts) over the past three seasons. He initially joined Atlanta from River Plate in early 2021.

Sosa is Atlanta's second loaned-out central midfielder before the 2024 campaign, joining Franco Ibarra (to Rosario Central) in that category. The transactions leave summer 2023 signing Tristan Muyumba and offseason arrivals Bartosz Slisz (transfer from Legia Warsaw) and Dax McCarty (free agency) as key deep-lying midfielders.

Atlanta begin their 2024 MLS regular season on Feb. 24 at reigning MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew (2 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).