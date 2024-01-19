New York City FC sign Keaton Parks to new contract 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
New York City FC have signed midfielder Keaton Parks to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027-28, the club announced Friday.
Parks has spent the past five seasons with NYCFC after joining from Portuguese powerhouse Benfica, providing 14g/6a in 152 matches across all competitions. He’s won MLS Cup (2021) and Campeones Cup (2022) titles during that time.
“I am delighted that Keaton has extended his contract, which will keep him in New York for years to come,” sporting director David Lee said in a release.
“Keaton has been a hugely important player for us over several years, becoming a key piece not only in our midfield but also for our team and bringing such a unique skill set to the pitch. Entering the best years of his career, Keaton has consistently become one of the best midfielders in the league and is someone we wanted to reward and make sure that he stayed with the club.”
Parks, 26, is a key part of NYCFC’s midfield alongside James Sands and Santiago Rodríguez. The club also permanently added Andrés Perea this winter via a trade with the Philadelphia Union.
“I couldn’t be happier to extend my stay with New York City. It’s a club and city that have welcomed me and my family with open arms and now holds a dear place in my heart,” said Parks, who has one US men’s national team cap.
“The last five years have been amazing through all the ups and downs. Helping this club win trophies is something that I will always remember. I look forward to continuing to work hard and lead by example to help this team achieve its goals this season and beyond."
Chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return, NYCFC begin their 2024 campaign on Feb. 24 at Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
