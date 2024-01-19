New York City FC sign Keaton Parks to new contract 

“I am delighted that Keaton has extended his contract, which will keep him in New York for years to come,” sporting director David Lee said in a release.

“Keaton has been a hugely important player for us over several years, becoming a key piece not only in our midfield but also for our team and bringing such a unique skill set to the pitch. Entering the best years of his career, Keaton has consistently become one of the best midfielders in the league and is someone we wanted to reward and make sure that he stayed with the club.”