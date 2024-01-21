Houston Dynamo transfer Thorleifur Úlfarsson to Hungarian club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Houston Dynamo FC have transferred striker Thorleifur Úlfarsson to Hungarian top-flight side Debreceni VSC, the club announced Sunday.

The 23-year-old Iceland native spent the past two seasons with Houston after being selected No. 4 overall (first round) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. He departs the Dynamo with 7g/2a in 49 league matches (12 starts).

"We would like to sincerely thank Thor for his dedication and contributions to the Houston Dynamo organization over the past two seasons," general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.

"He is a talented young player whose development will benefit by earning more minutes at a club like Debreceni. We wish Thor the best in the next chapter of his career."

Úlfarsson is Houston's second outbound striker of the offseason after Corey Baird joined FC Cincinnati in free agency. However, they are welcoming back DP striker Sebastián Ferreira after he spent part of 2023 on loan at Brazilian side Vasco da Gama.