Bajraktarevic, Luna turn heads for USMNT against Slovenia

Saturday’s 1-0 friendly loss to Slovenia at San Antonio’s Toyota Field served up a hard lesson for a young US men’s national team side with seven debutants in its starting XI.

“When I look at individual performances, I'd say that the fullbacks [ DeJuan Jones and Shaq Moore ] had good days, especially getting into attack, starting promising attacks. Esmir came in and made a difference,” he continued. “I thought Diego Luna was aggressive all game. The midfield, I think got into it more in the second half and ended up doing a good job … it was just about speed of play in the first half; the defensive transition moment that we had that gave up the goal wasn't great. But overall, I'd say everyone had decent performances.”

“The whole camp was about the collective,” coach Gregg Berhalter told the media in his postgame press conference. “It was about, how do you take a group of guys that have never played together and try to put them together and get them organized enough that they can represent themselves on a field in a proper way? And I think that was accomplished.

Yet those are often the experiences necessary for individuals to advance at the international level. In that respect, this opportunity for player evaluation at the conclusion of January camp fulfilled its desired purpose in the bigger scheme of things.

An ill-timed 26th-minute turnover by Bernie Kamungo allowed their visitors to catch them out on the break for the game’s only goal, with Danijel Šturm playing in Nejc Gradišar on an expertly-executed transition sequence that allowed Slovenia to sit back in a defensive posture and safeguard their lead for the rest of the way at this compact venue some 11 miles northeast of The Alamo.

Bajraktarevic & Luna make the grade

That would be Esmir Bajraktarevic, the New England Revolution academy product who was a main topic of Berhalter’s pregame media availability. He showed why in his half-hour cameo off the bench, showing skill and composure on the ball and creating several of the USMNT’s most dangerous scoring chances from his station along the Yanks’ right channel.

“He’s got some unbelievable individual ability,” Berhalter told the TNT postgame show in regards to Bajraktarevic, whose first touch of the day was a cheeky nutmeg of his marker along the sideline after replacing Kamungo – who shook off his early mistake to get on the end of perhaps the best US chance of the first half – in the 61st minute.

At 18, Bajraktarevic is the youngest player in this month’s group, while Luna, 20, is the third-youngest, and seemed similarly inspired in his 77 minutes of bustling, probing work as an inverted winger down the left flank.

Both helped the Yanks create enough good looks that the US tabulated an expected goals number about double that of Slovenia, even if the finishing touch repeatedly went wanting. Both looked comfortable beyond their years, considering it was their senior international debut.

“Both have a lot of individual quality, both have the ability to combine, to dribble, take players one-v-one,” said Berhalter of the duo. “If you think about it, in world soccer right now it's very difficult to find one-v-one players, so it's nice when you see that type of quality. What we do as coaches is encourage that. All week we've asked them to take players on and be aggressive, combining and getting in the penalty box. So, happy with their performance.