USMNT fall in friendly vs. Slovenia

Ari Liljenwall

The US men's national team concluded January camp with a 1-0 defeat in Saturday's international friendly against Slovenia at Toyota Field in San Antonio.

Fielding a lineup featuring many first-time call-ups and young players looking to make their mark, the Yanks couldn't quite find the scoresheet against a stingy Slovenia defense, while conceding the eventual game-winning goal in the 26th minute via forward Nejc Gradisar.

Gradisar's winning strike occurred after a back-and-forth start to the match, as the 21-year-old finished off an expertly-worked counter attack with a weighted strike past Columbus Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

The 1-0 scoreline would hold as the final, as the USMNT pressed for an equalizer for the remainder of the match but couldn't parlay several positives sequences in attack into the elusive leveler.

Goals

  • 26' - SVN - Nejc Gradisar

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: This match was mostly about getting a look at some new players looking to break into Gregg Berhalter’s future plans, and there were some nice moments from those in that category, though the final result was underwhelming. 
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Gradisar’s 26th-minute strike was a well-taken finish and wound up deciding the match.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: New England Revolution homegrown attacker Esmir Bajraktarevic was touted by Berhalter as a standout at camp and showed glimpses of his lofty potential. The 18-year-old had a really solid shift after entering as a substitute, finding himself central to multiple dangerous sequences.

Next Up

  • USA: Thursday, March 21 vs. Jamaica | 7 pm ET (Paramount+) | Concacaf Nations League Semifinal
Ari Liljenwall -
@AriLiljenwall
US Men's National Team Matchday

