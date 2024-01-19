Pukki Party loading? Teemu takes stock of Minnesota United's 2024

Most MLS preseason camps have been underway for only a few days. There’s nevertheless an invisible clock ticking inside the heads of coaches and players across the league, with barely more than a month until first kick, and even less time to go for some participants in Concacaf Champions Cup .

Perhaps nowhere is that clock ticking louder than at Minnesota United FC. Not only are the Loons the last team in MLS left without a permanent head coach. They’re also on their second interim boss since parting ways with Adrian Heath near the end of their 2023 season, with Cameron Knowles currently leading the team following the departure of his interim predecessor Sean McAuley for USL Championship side Indy Eleven.

New chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad, the person in charge of picking the next manager and setting the course for MNUFC’s future, has yet to physically join the club as he awaits his US work visa. To pile on further, linchpin playmaker Emanuel ‘Bebelo’ Reynoso again didn’t report to preseason on time, an unexcused absence for a second consecutive year.

Amid such awkward uncertainty, it falls to veterans like Teemu Pukki to provide a steady hand at the till in Minnesota.

“Obviously not the best situation,” the Finnish striker told reporters at MLS media day last week. “We have a good core of a team, I would say, and probably need to sign some players. And yeah, we need to start to work. Hopefully we'll be ready when the season starts.”

Euro return?

Beyond Pukki and his teammates’ 2024 ambitions at club level, this state of affairs could have repercussions for his international fortunes as well.

Finland visit Wales in a Euro 2024 qualifying playoff match on March 21, with the winner advancing to meet either Poland or Estonia for a place at the tournament in Germany this summer. The Huuhkajat’s successful qualification four years ago was their first-ever trip to the European Championships, and at age 33, Pukki – who is the men’s program’s all-time leading scorer with 39 goals in 118 appearances – badly wants another taste of that event.

That elevates the importance of a strong season’s start with Minnesota.

“I've been around quite long,” he said. “Playoffs to be in Euros, we did it the first time a couple of years back with Finland and that was probably the best I've done in my career. That was always my biggest dream, to go to a big tournament with Finland and we did it. It was a nice experience.