Winter transfer watch: Which MLS players could European teams target?

At the start of January, transfer windows in Europe and around the globe officially open. Once again, MLS will be a key player in the global transfer market.

All of this occurred before the windows even officially open!

Last year was a banner period for outbound transfers and this year hasn’t slowed down.

We’ve been in this stage with Kai Wagner for a few windows, haven’t we? Well, here we are again.

The expectation is an agreeable bid arrives for Wagner to return to Europe this winter. EPL side Leeds United had interest in the summer (driven by ex-MLS manager Jesse Marsch) but a formal bid never came. German clubs and others are tracking the 25-year-old now.

Wagner would have expected to return to Europe by now as well, but the German remained a consummate professional even as a move didn’t materialize over the summer or last winter. He helped the Eastern Conference-winning Union on a trophy push, falling in the Supporters’ Shield race on a tiebreaker and then losing in MLS Cup after penalty kicks.