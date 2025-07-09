Charlotte FC transfer João Pedro to Polish club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Charlotte FC have transferred defender João Pedro to Polish top-flight side Radomiak Radom and retain a 40% sell-on clause, the club announced Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Brazilian, signed from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Crown Legacy FC ahead of the 2024 season, played eight games for Charlotte across all competitions.

This past February, Pedro was loaned to Portuguese top-flight side Rio Ave.

"This permanent move for JP is in the best interest of both the player and the club," said general manager Zoran Krneta. "We will wish him all the best throughout the rest of his career."