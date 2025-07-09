Charlotte FC transfer Iuri Tavares to Croatian club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Charlotte FC have transferred forward Iuri Tavares to Croatian top-flight side NK Varaždin and retain a 20% sell-on clause, the club announced Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Cape Verde international, signed from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Crown Legacy FC ahead of the 2024 season, produced 3g/1a in 33 regular-season games.

This year, Tavares was limited to 21 minutes over five substitute appearances.

"Iuri came to Charlotte and believed in the vision of our player pathway, joining Crown Legacy during the first season," said general manager Zoran Krneta.

"He showed he belonged at the first team level and was a great professional both on and off the pitch. At this point in his career, a move for consistent playing time is important and we wish Iuri all the best in his career."