Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi has secured AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 22, earning 70.1% of the fan vote.

The Herons' captain claimed his fourth Goal of the Matchday selection this season following a 4-1 triumph at CF Montréal, causing opposition defenders to crash into each other as he dribbled past them all and smashed home a left-footed shot.

2nd place, Noel Caliskan (24.9%): Scoring his first MLS goal in Real Salt Lake's 3-2 victory over St. Louis CITY SC, Caliskan blasted a long-range half-volley finish off his chest and into the opposite top corner.

3rd place, Evander (2.8%): The Brazilian maestro put his skill on display in FC Cincinnati's 2-1 win against Chicago Fire FC with a blast into the side netting from the edge of the box.

4th place, Franco Escobar (2.2%): The veteran fullback gave Houston Dynamo FC their first lead of the night in a rollercoaster 4-3 win at San Diego FC by beating two defenders just outside the penalty arc and curling in his powerful strike into the top bins.

See all of the nominees here.

