Transfer watch: Which MLS clubs should make moves?

Before getting underway, I’ll give a special shoutout to the Portland Timbers after Jonathan Rodríguez ’s season-ending injury. Same for the New York Red Bulls , who remain linked with Timo Werner.

Well, it never fully stops. But the MLS Secondary Transfer Window arrives on July 24 and lasts until August 21, allowing teams to add game-changers and chase a trophy (or two).

Whoever arrives, it’s sink or swim time for Toronto. This team had some massively successful DPs not too long ago – Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco. That’s the standard, and they have the chance to chart the future of this club.

What types of DP signings should Toronto target? They need to go after a striker to lead the line, followed by a goal-dangerous winger – someone in the mold of an Anders Dreyer or a Marco Pašalić . Their backline has been a rotating cast of players, and while they need stability there, I wouldn’t direct DP resources to that area of the field.

Now, we’re looking at probably the most important transfer window in club history.

GM Jason Hernandez and head coach Robin Fraser have a blank slate to work with after TFC got out of the Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi deals. Insigne… what a miss in so many ways. And while Bernardeschi looked the part for long stretches, he’s always – fairly or not – going to be lumped in with his fellow Italian.

I’d also like LAFC to add a more technical, advanced, creative type in midfield. It doesn't have to be a DP, but introduce the right profile of player and they reach another level.

Now, LAFC can correct their mistake and push for the top spot in a wide-open Western Conference with a new No. 9. Go after a striker who can keep up with the front three, get into the box, make his own shot and bring the best out of Bouanga, David Martínez and Nathan Ordaz .

Let’s call a spade a spade: The Olivier Giroud move never fully made sense and didn’t work out for either party. By all accounts, he was extremely professional and a great presence in the locker room; sometimes these signings simply don’t go as envisioned.

With an open DP spot, I’d love to see LAFC sign a striker in the mold of Denis Bouanga . They don’t need a big-name superstar, but rather someone who’s in their prime and can be dynamic, mobile, goal-dangerous, lead a counter-attack – all the qualities that define this team at their best.

I’d also like to see Charlotte add a midfielder who makes them harder to play against. They have some solid box-to-box players, but need someone who helps protect Ashley Westwood a little more with a stronger defensive presence.

The right striker signing brings even more out of Wilfried Zaha and Pep Biel . Those two can create chances in a variety of ways. They just need a No. 9 who can routinely finish his opportunities.

Assuming the Agyemang deal goes through, I’d like to see Charlotte use their open DP spot and go after a big-name striker. I’m not necessarily saying a mega-star, but someone more polished than Agyemang. He obviously has a lot of physical tools, but isn’t always the most clinical and is still learning the role.

This all starts with the premise that Charlotte FC will sell Patrick Agyemang this summer. The USMNT striker is heavily linked to Derby County in England’s second division for up to $10 million… that’s an incredible bit of business for a SuperDraft pick.

Minnesota are somewhat light in terms of midfield presence after Hassani Dotson 's injury, and a real game-changer would also help them get even more out of Robin Lod and Joaquín Pereyra as dual 10s, plus their attacking wingbacks.

Wil Trapp is doing a fantastic job, adding a veteran presence in midfield. But if this team wants to go to the next level and challenge for trophies with the best teams in the league, I think they need someone like an Obinna Nwobodo -type in the No. 6 role.

Now, to take the next step, the Loons need to strengthen their midfield.

Minnesota United are a really interesting team – I like a lot of their pieces and how Eric Ramsay has gotten the squad to buy in. They’re lethal on the counter-attack, effective on set pieces and stick to their identity.

By now, we’ve all seen the Rodrigo De Paul links. The Atlético Madrid midfielder is reportedly joining Inter Miami this summer, arriving in MLS as he prepares to help Argentina defend their World Cup title.

As for how Miami sign De Paul, given they’re already using all three Designated Player spots? It’s a hurdle they’ll have to solve.

But what I will say is it’s clear Lionel Messi has his hand in shaping the roster – as he should. They’re in a championship window and Messi's still playing at a really high level. They need to maximize it, and a player like De Paul moves them closer to the MLS Cup title this era will be judged on.