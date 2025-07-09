2025 LIGA MX All-Star Team Roster

LIGA MX has unveiled 28 of their 30 players who will participate in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, held July 23 at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium against the MLS All-Stars (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
GOALKEEPERS (2)
- Luis Malagón - Club América | Balón de Oro nominee
- Kevin Mier - Cruz Azul | Goalkeeper of the Year
DEFENDERS (9)
- Sebastián Cáceres - Club América | Coach’s Selection
- Willer Ditta - Cruz Azul | Center Back of the Year
- Luan García - Toluca | Coach’s Selection
- Jesús Gallardo - Toluca | Fullback of the Year
- Joaquim Pereira - Tigres UANL | Balón de Oro nominee
- Sergio Ramos - CF Monterrey | Coach’s Selection
- Israel Reyes - Club América | Coach’s Selection
- Ignacio Rivero - Cruz Azul | Coach’s Selection
- Carlos Rotondi - Cruz Azul | Balón de Oro nominee
MIDFIELDERS (11)
- Roberto Alvarado - Chivas Guadalajara | Coach’s Selection
- Juan Brunetta - Tigres UANL | Coach’s Selection
- Sergio Canales - CF Monterrey | Balón de Oro nominee
- Rodrigo Dourado - Atlético San Luis | Coach’s Selection
- Érik Lira - Cruz Azul | Balón de Oro nominee
- Elías Montiel - CF Pachuca | Coach’s Selection
- Gilberto Mora - Club Tijuana | Balón de Oro nominee
- James Rodríguez - Club León | Coach’s Selection
- Marcel Ruíz - Toluca | Coach’s Selection
- Agustín Palavecino - Necaxa | Defensive Midfielder of the Year
- Alejandro Zendejas - Club América | Coach’s Selection
FORWARDS (6)
- Diber Cambindo - Necaxa | Coach’s Selection
- Hugo Camberos - Chivas Guadalajara | Newcomer of the Year
- Henry Martín - Club América | Balón de Oro nominee
- Paulinho - Toluca | Forward of the Year
- Brian Rodríguez - Club América | Coach’s Selection
- Alexis Vega - Toluca | Attacking Midfielder of the Year
Roster selection process
The first 14 selections were nominees for the Balón de Oro awards, LIGA MX’s ceremony to honor the league’s best following the Apertura and Clausura seasons.
Club América head coach Andre Jardine, who earns his second consecutive All-Star coach selection after winning the 2025 LIGA MX Coach of the Year award, made 14 additional player selections.
Mexican Football Federation President Mikel Arriola will make the final two player selections in the coming days.
Roster highlights
- Seven LIGA MX All-Stars recently helped Mexico lift the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup trophy with a 2-1 victory over the United States.
- Five Toluca players are selected after winning the 2025 LIGA MX Clausura season.
- Five Cruz Azul players won the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup in May.
- Big-name superstars include CF Monterrey center back Sergio Ramos and Club Leon midfielder James Rodríguez, both formerly of Real Madrid.
- Alejandro Zendejas and Brian Rodríguez carry an MLS background after having played for FC Dallas (2015-16) and LAFC (2019-22), respectively.
- LIGA MX's youngster player is 16-year-old Club Tijuana midfielder Gilberto Mora.
Past meetings
The LIGA MX All-Stars are seeking their second consecutive win after defeating the MLS All-Stars, 4-1, in 2024 (Columbus).
The MLS All-Stars won both editions of this matchup in 2021 (Los Angeles) and 2022 (Minnesota).