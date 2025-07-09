2025 LIGA MX All-Star Team Roster

LIGA MX has unveiled 28 of their 30 players who will participate in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, held July 23 at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium against the MLS All-Stars (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

Roster selection process

The first 14 selections were nominees for the Balón de Oro awards, LIGA MX’s ceremony to honor the league’s best following the Apertura and Clausura seasons.

Club América head coach Andre Jardine, who earns his second consecutive All-Star coach selection after winning the 2025 LIGA MX Coach of the Year award, made 14 additional player selections.