Who will feature? MLS call-ups for September international window

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

0914 international callups

The September 2022 international window offers a massive opportunity to players across MLS, the last official camp before the Qatar 2022 World Cup begins in November.

The below players have been called in by their national teams, many in preparations for FIFA’s quadrennial tournament and others for countries that didn’t qualify.

This post will be continually updated as more rosters are announced by federations.

Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United
  • None yet
Austin FC logo
Austin FC
  • None yet
Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
  • None yet
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
  • None yet
Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
  • None yet
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
  • None yet
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
  • None yet
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
  • None yet
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
  • None yet
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
  • None yet
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
World Cup

Related Stories

USA goalkeeper outlook: Who will seize No. 1 with Zack Steffen out?
USA striker competition: Why Berhalter took Pepi, Sargent over Pefok, Vazquez
USA plans October camp for select MLS players before World Cup
More News
More News
Campeones Cup champs! NYCFC knock off Atlas FC, 2-0
Campeones Cup

Campeones Cup champs! NYCFC knock off Atlas FC, 2-0
New York Red Bulls clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

New York Red Bulls clinch Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
Who will feature? MLS call-ups for September international window

Who will feature? MLS call-ups for September international window
USA goalkeeper outlook: Who will seize No. 1 with Zack Steffen out?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USA goalkeeper outlook: Who will seize No. 1 with Zack Steffen out?
USA striker competition: Why Berhalter took Pepi, Sargent over Pefok, Vazquez
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USA striker competition: Why Berhalter took Pepi, Sargent over Pefok, Vazquez
LAFC's Giorgio Chiellini: Soccer in United States amid "important" growth
The Call Up

LAFC's Giorgio Chiellini: Soccer in United States amid "important" growth
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. Atlas | September 14, 2022
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: New York City FC vs. Atlas | September 14, 2022
GOAL: Maximiliano Moralez, New York City FC - 49th minute
0:54

GOAL: Maximiliano Moralez, New York City FC - 49th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United FC | September 14, 2022
4:04

HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United FC | September 14, 2022
GOAL: Thiago Almada, Atlanta United FC - 72nd minute
0:47

GOAL: Thiago Almada, Atlanta United FC - 72nd minute
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023