Who will feature? MLS call-ups for September international window

The September 2022 international window offers a massive opportunity to players across MLS, the last official camp before the Qatar 2022 World Cup begins in November.
The below players have been called in by their national teams, many in preparations for FIFA’s quadrennial tournament and others for countries that didn’t qualify.
This post will be continually updated as more rosters are announced by federations.
- Karol Swiderski (F, Poland)
- Yordy Reyna (F, Peru)
- Arquimides Ordoñez (F, Guatemala)
Colorado Rapids
- Milos Degenek (D, Australia)
FC Dallas
- Paul Arriola (F, United States)
- Jesus Ferreira (F, United States)
D.C. United
- Ravel Morrison (M, Jamaica)
Houston Dynamo FC
- Sebastian Ferreira (F, Paraguay)
- Hector Herrera (M, Mexico)
- Kellyn Acosta (M, United States)
Inter Miami CF
- Damion Lowe (D, Jamaica)
- Robert Taylor (M, Finland)
- DeAndre Yedlin (D, United States)
Minnesota United FC
- Michael Boxall (D, New Zealand)
- Robin Lod (M, Finland)
CF Montréal
Nashville SC
- Walker Zimmerman (D, United States)
New York City FC
- Sean Johnson (GK, United States)
- Alexander Callens (D, Peru)
New York Red Bulls
- Aaron Long (D, United States)
- Steven Sserwadda (M, Uganda)
Orlando City SC
- Pedro Gallese (GK, Peru)
- Wilder Cartagena (M, Peru)
Philadelphia Union
Portland Timbers
- Bill Tuiloma (D, New Zealand)
Real Salt Lake
- Rubio Rubin (F, Guatemala)
Seattle Sounders FC
- Jordan Morris (F, United States)
- Raul Ruidiaz (F, Peru)
Sporting Kansas City
- Marinos Tzionis (F, Cyprus)
Toronto FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Javain Brown (D, Jamaica)
- Andrés Cubas (M, Paraguay)