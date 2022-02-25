Who's the next Homegrown Player star in MLS? A top 10 for 2022

Led by Ricardo Pepi’s massive move from FC Dallas to Augsburg , the handful of homegrowns sold abroad this winter reaped somewhere around $30 million in transfer fees, the latest spike in a steady upward trend of foreign interest in young North American talent. Plenty are blossoming into high-level MLS regulars, too, like the two that featured in New York City FC ’s starting XI as they won MLS Cup 2021 in Portland last December .

A forward-looking experiment upon its launch in 2008, the initiative has since mushroomed into something closer to the lifeblood of the league, with hundreds of academy products providing vital contributions for their first teams, as well as longer-term value on a fast-growing international marketplace.

Now Slonina is the clear (and literal) No. 1 for Chicago. He has a winter World Cup qualifying camp with the US men’s national team under his belt, as well as plenty of overseas interest and a Polish passport in hand to smooth the European transfer that seems a matter of when, not if.

Last August the Fire homegrown smashed the record for youngest starting goalkeeper in MLS history when he made his first-team debut, then won the starting job down the stretch, his performances a bright spot at the close of a largely disappointing 2021 campaign in the Windy City.

But consider the source: None other than US shot-stopping icon Tony Meola, who knows a thing or two about the position, and the many facets of stepping into the spotlight awaiting Slonina , a tall, strapping kid with maturity beyond his years.

Those who prefer to carefully manage expectations of young players might well be horrified by the talk surrounding Chicago Fire FC ’s 17-year-old goalkeeper: How can it possibly be fair to compare any teenager, however gifted, to the legendary Gigi Buffon ?

As much as Toronto FC have invested in their youth development system over the years and as dramatic as Canadian soccer’s wider renaissance has become, TFC haven’t quite had their own flagship homegrown sale on par with an Alphonso Davies or Brenden Aaronson. Though he’s just one of several kids being cultivated for a big step up under new coach Bob Bradley, the skillful, hard-running “JMR” may just turn out to be that case.

Bradley’s roster reboot has dramatically cleared the decks, and it appears Marshall-Rutty, 17, is the Reds’ starting right back as the 2022 season begins, a shift from his previous time spent as an out-and-out winger. The player recently told reporters that Bradley is “giving me the best chance to succeed” and is embracing the new position, one not unlike the move that unleashed Davies’ best self on Europe’s best.