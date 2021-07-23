Recap: Austin FC 0, Seattle Sounders 1

Depleted by a rash of injuries and international absences that left them without 10 first-team regulars, Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer turned to a lineup filled with youth academy products and four players from USL Championship affiliate Tacoma Defiance who were called in on extreme hardship waivers. Five teenagers were in Seattle's starting XI, marking the first time in MLS history a team has started with five players aged 19 and under. The gamble paid off, as the young Sounders delivered Seattle all three points, aided by a phenomenal winning strike from Ruidiaz after he entered as a second-half substitute.

Austin dominated first-half possession and managed a couple of looks on goal, but none seriously troubled Sounders goalkeeper Spencer Richey. Arguably the best of those came in the 32nd minute off a first-time shot from Cecilio Domínguez via a cross from Kekuta Manneh, but the Paraguayan's effort went just wide.

Seattle, meanwhile, managed to withstand the pressure from the hosts and found two good looks themselves before the halftime whistle. One came off the boot of 16-year-old midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting, who snuck behind the backline and forced Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver into a reaction save. Sounders forward Samuel Adeniran also nearly found the scoresheet in an active first half, getting loose on the break just before the halftime whistle off a through ball from Baker-Whiting, though his shot whistled wide of the far post.

Austin had a golden opportunity in the 52nd minute off a perfect cross from Diego Fagundez that found the head of Alex Ring right in front of goal. The Austin captain couldn't quite convert, putting his snap header right at Richey.

It stayed that way until Ruidiaz stunned the home crowd with a legitimate golazo. The Peruvian striker saw Stuver off his line and ripped home a stunning finish over the Austin backstop from 40 yards out, giving the Sounders an improbable second-half lead.