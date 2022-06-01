Who could move? MLS players to watch as European transfer windows open

Anyway. Here are some MLSers to watch as European clubs make additions to their rosters.

Most European transfer windows don’t officially open for another couple of weeks or even a month (July 1). But just as MLS teams conducted, finalized and announced transfers all winter despite the MLS Primary Transfer Window not opening until early February, for European teams, all focus is on preparation for the 2022-23 season. And it’s not just European teams, as we’ve seen the biggest South American clubs, like River Plate and Palmeiras, acquire MLS talent as well.

The summer transfer window is here, and MLS players will play a key role in the musical chairs game that defines the global transfer market.

Adam Buksa is among the biggest names in MLS who is likely to make a move this summer. Or maybe the move is already done.

Buksa is set for a transfer to French side RC Lens, who reportedly beat out Turkish club Besiktas to sign the Poland international. He was pictured holding a Lens kit with his name on it on Sunday.

Lens finished seventh in Ligue 1 this year and have already signed a Poland international from MLS before, with former Chicago Fire FC wide player Przemyslaw Frankowski in the team. The club are clearly scouting MLS, as they also had bids rejected for former New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan last year as well.

Buksa, 25, has 7g/2a in 10 appearances (nine starts) this year after a breakout 2021 season with 16g/4a in 31 appearances (21 starts). He arrived in MLS for a reported fee of $4 million from Poland's top flight.

"I’m sure that we will be sorting out a variety of offers over the next couple of weeks or so for the transfer window in Europe," head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena told media two weeks ago. He was extremely correct.