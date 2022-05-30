Transfer Tracker

Report: Real Madrid prepare bid for Chicago Fire, USMNT goalie Gaga Slonina

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Real Madrid, fresh off winning this year’s UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles, are preparing a bid for Chicago Fire FC homegrown goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, per a report from Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old is regarded as arguably the top goalkeeping prospect worldwide, reportedly earning interest from Premier League side Chelsea earlier this year. He’s also drawn comparisons to all-time great Gianluigi Buffon.

While Romano didn’t specify a proposed transfer fee, it’s striking to see a club of Real Madrid’s caliber linked with an MLS-developed player who’s got a remarkably bright future. As reported by MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert, Slonina may be loaned back to Chicago through the 2023 MLS season should a deal be agreed upon this summer.

Romano's report comes 10 days after Slonina committed his international future to the United States, sharing “my heart is American” amid heavy recruiting efforts from Poland, his parents’ home country. He awaits his senior-team debut for the USMNT.

Since becoming Chicago’s starting goalkeeper late during the 2021 season, Slonina has nine clean sheets across 25 matches. He’s been a bright spot for the Fire, who are bottom of the 2022 season’s Eastern Conference and league tables entering the June international break.

Should Slonina head to Real Madrid, it’d be one of the highest-profile outgoing moves in the history of MLS academies. Based on club destination, others in that ballpark include Alphonso Davies from Vancouver Whitecaps FC to Bayern Munich and Giovanni Reyna from New York City FC’s youth system to Borussia Dortmund.

Slonina would also join several USMNT goalkeepers at some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Zack Steffen part of Premier League-winning side Manchester City after coming through the Columbus Crew. Meanwhile, Matt Turner will soon join Arsenal after progressing at the New England Revolution.

Real Madrid’s starting goalkeeper is Belgian star Thibaut Courtois. In recent years, they’ve also had Spanish all-time great Iker Casillas and Costa Rican legend Keylor Navas between the sticks.

Related Stories

Gaga Slonina opts for USMNT over Poland: "My heart is American"
Transfer buzz, USMNT decision, MLS record?! Chicago phenom Gaga Slonina goes 1-on-1
Transfer Tracker Chicago Fire FC Gabriel Slonina

Related Stories

Reports: New England Revolution striker Adam Buksa to join Ligue 1's RC Lens
New England Revolution sign homegrown midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević
Talks ongoing for Adam Buksa as New England Revolution expect transfer offers soon
More News
More News
Report: Real Madrid prepare bid for Chicago Fire, USMNT goalie Gaga Slonina
Transfer Tracker

Report: Real Madrid prepare bid for Chicago Fire, USMNT goalie Gaga Slonina
NYCFC to host Atlas FC in Campeones Cup 2022 at Yankee Stadium

NYCFC to host Atlas FC in Campeones Cup 2022 at Yankee Stadium
51 goals in 14 games! Week 14 brought a season-high in scoring across MLS

51 goals in 14 games! Week 14 brought a season-high in scoring across MLS
Seattle's CCL hangover, Galaxy go nuclear, Miami find their mojo & more from Week 14
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Seattle's CCL hangover, Galaxy go nuclear, Miami find their mojo & more from Week 14
Two up top? LA Galaxy’s explosive Dejan Joveljić hands Greg Vanney a dilemma
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Two up top? LA Galaxy’s explosive Dejan Joveljić hands Greg Vanney a dilemma
Super Sub: LA Galaxy’s Dejan Joveljić makes history off the bench

Super Sub: LA Galaxy’s Dejan Joveljić makes history off the bench
More News
Video
Video
All Goals for MLS Week14
29:04

All Goals for MLS Week14
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Charlotte FC | May 29, 2022
4:14

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Charlotte FC | May 29, 2022
WATCH: Raul Ruidiaz blasts in a banger of a game-winner for Seattle
0:56

WATCH: Raul Ruidiaz blasts in a banger of a game-winner for Seattle
GOAL: Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle Sounders - 80th minute
0:56

GOAL: Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle Sounders - 80th minute
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10