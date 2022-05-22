Sources: Leeds United finalizing deal to sign USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson

Aaronson spent 18 months at Salzburg, winning the league in both seasons. He had 13 goals and 16 assists in 66 appearances with Salzburg in all competitions, including a run to the Champions League's Round of 16 this year.

Additionally, the Philadelphia Union stand to benefit from this deal. The club have a tiered sell-on clause in Aaronson, between 10-20%. They will receive $3-6 million, in addition to the $9 million they already received, including incentives, from the original deal, per sources.

A deal has been agreed for a while, pending Leeds’ Premier League status. On Sunday, they beat Brentford and avoided relegation in emphatic fashion.

Leeds United are finalizing a deal to sign US men's national team attacker Brenden Aaronson from RB Salzburg for around $30 million, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

American manager Jesse Marsch took over at Leeds in the spring, after Leeds had multiple bids rejected in the winter to sign Aaronson. The former CF Montréal, New York Red Bulls, RB Leipzig and Salzburg manager has a strong relationship with Aaronson after their six months together in Austria. Marsch and Aaronson's first professional head coach, Jim Curtin, are very close as well.

Leeds avoided relegation by three points. They were expected to go down before the final day started, with Burnley having a significant advantage in goal difference, but Leeds beat Brentford while Burnley lost to Newcastle.

If Leeds got relegated, the deal would have fallen through. Had that happened, there was no guarantee that Aaronson would have left Salzburg this summer. The club weren't actively looking for him to leave, only agreeing to a deal with Leeds because of the great finances and Aaronson's desire to join Leeds. A $30 million price tag would be difficult for other interested clubs to meet.