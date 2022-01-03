Top 10 most expensive outbound transfers in MLS history

The winter transfer window in Europe and South America is mere days old, and yet Major League Soccer has three new entrants into the league's top 10 outbound transfers. The future is bright and the future is here.

With Ricardo Pepi's move from FC Dallas to Augsburg the headliner, let's not forget Daryl Dike's transfer to West Brom from Orlando City and Tajon Buchanan's previously-agreed transfer to Club Brugge from the New England Revolution . There is likely to be another addition to the top 10 if reigning MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Taty Castellanos departs NYCFC as expected.

For now, here's the current top 10. Performance-based incentives make this a bit difficult to track down, but some reporting (and common sense) helped alter the top 10 a bit.

He had 8g/5a for the Revs this year in 27 appearances (19 starts) while playing a crucial role for Canada in the Gold Cup and World Cup qualifiers. Quite good for a 2019 MLS SuperDraft selection, it turns out.

Buchanan exploded from exciting young player to MLS Best XI caliber and key Canadian international star over the last 18 months. The 22-year-old is an electric wide player who can play as a winger or a wingback for Brugge – and was even more versatile for the Revolution's Supporters' Shield-winning efforts, playing through the middle at times.

With how Tajon Buchanan has performed with club and country after this deal was agreed in the summer, $7 million seems increasingly fair for Club Brugge.

Steffen spent a year on loan in the Bundesliga with Fortuna Dusseldorf in 2019-20 and has since been the backup to Ederson at City, where he's made 17 appearances over the last year and a half, most of which have arrived in cup competitions. He made his Premier League and Champions League debuts in 2020-21.

After two-and-a-half years as the Columbus Crew 's starting goalkeeper, US international Zack Steffen was acquired by Manchester City in a lucrative deal.

The 20-year-old right back is set for a loan away from Roma this winter, however, in search of more playing time to continue his development.

Bryan Reynolds' raw talent and huge potential made him a widely-desired player, with the likes of Juventus, Club Brugge and Roma among those vying for his signature. After a prolonged negotiation process, he ended up with Serie A's Roma in a then-club record transfer following just 15 career MLS appearances.

The MLS transfer saga of last winter was also an FC Dallas player.

From: Philadelphia Union to RB Salzburg

Year: Winter 2020

Transfer fee: Up to $9 million + sell-on clause

Brenden Aaronson broke into the Philadelphia Union first team, helped secure the 2020 Supporters' Shield and was named MLS Best XI. He then joined RB Salzburg in the winter for $6.5 million up front plus incentives, where he immediately hit his stride and has been a crucial starter for the club since his debut.

Aaronson is expected to remain in Salzburg until the summer, as the Austrian Bundesliga side is in the Champions League knockout stages. That would prove beneficial for Philadelphia. The Union are virtually guaranteed to see all of the performance-based incentives hit if he does indeed stay through the year, hence why he's seventh here (reflecting the $9 million total package rather than the initial fee).