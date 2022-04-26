What to watch before MLS's Primary Transfer Window closes

Hello there, dear reader. I wanted to remind you of something: MLS's Primary Transfer Window remains open through May 4.

There's still just over a week left in this window. Keep an eye on these fronts.

Sometimes that fact slips the mind when we're, you know, watching actual games and not being eagle-eyed with transactions. There’s a lot of work (still) going on behind the scenes despite the league being eight weeks into the season. Not all of it is focused on the Secondary Transfer Window, which opens July 7 and carries through Aug. 4.

Look at Zardes. His trade to Colorado from Columbus was finalized and announced Friday night . Almost exactly 24 hours after the official announcement, he was named to the Rapids’ matchday squad and debuted Saturday night.

One big advantage of the trade market at this stage of the window/season is that players can move immediately. There's no need to stress over P-1 visas and immigration with multi-week wait times, plus players having to stay fit on their own and not yet joining team training.

All MLS teams have played at least seven games. All but three have played eight or more. Depth charts and rotations are pretty defined right now. For teams looking around at potentially underused players that could be available and those players looking at opportunities with a more optimistic playing time outlook, now’s the time.

It comes at a good time with the club off to a really slow start, at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with four points after eight matches and a league-worst minus-11 goal differential.

I will add a third bit of good news: Cubas should be ready to step in immediately. He’s not a kid with potential – Vancouver’s made a number of those signings – but is a fully-fledged, in-his-prime international who’s been better than good in two separate leagues, on two separate continents. Guys with that kind of résumé tend to adjust quickly.

A midfield enforcer whose ball-winning numbers are stratospheric (think Diego Chara or the criminally underrated Judson ). He is a plug-and-play solution to what has been a glaring need for two months now.

Cubas, 25, is a product of the Boca Juniors academy and has made 21 appearances in Ligue 2 this season with Nimes following the club's relegation last year, when he made 27 appearances in the top flight. Prior to joining Nimes, Cubas made 51 appearances with CA Talleres in Argentina.

I’m expecting this to be announced soon, but as reported by MLSsoccer.com a couple weeks ago, Vancouver Whitecaps FC are closing in on a high-level addition in Paraguayan defensive midfielder Andres Cubas.

Atlanta maneuvering

Atlanta United remain in the market for a big attacking upgrade, where they're currently chasing a deal for US men's national team forward Matthew Hoppe. Chief scout Jonathan Spector was in Spain last week as Atlanta kept pushing for a deal with Mallorca.

While Hoppe has been very sparingly used – he has played just 127 minutes in La Liga all season and only 38 minutes since September – Mallorca aren’t looking to offload players in the middle of a relegation fight. They have four league games after MLS’s Primary Transfer Window closes and are two points above the relegation zone.

Hoppe would be a U22 Initiative player if Atlanta can swing it. Elsewhere, the club likely need to sign another goalkeeper, whether it’s someone challenging for minutes or just depth after starter Brad Guzan and third-string goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira each tore their Achilles’ tendon over the last couple of weeks.

One name they’re interested in? American goalkeeper Josh Cohen, who's currently with Maccabi Haifa in Israel. He was named Footballer of the Year in the Israeli top flight after leading his team to a league title last year. He’s a free agent in the summer.