Report: Atlanta United interested in USMNT, Mallorca forward Matthew Hoppe

Atlanta United and another unnamed MLS team are interested in signing US men’s national team forward Matthew Hoppe, according to a joint report from Paul Tenorio and Felipe Cardenas of The Athletic.

But playing time has been hard to come by in Spain for Hoppe, who has one assist across four league appearances. In contrast, he had six goals and one assist in 25 matches for Schalke last season as they went down to the 2. Bundesliga.