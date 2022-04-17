Report: Atlanta United interested in USMNT, Mallorca forward Matthew Hoppe

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
Atlanta United and another unnamed MLS team are interested in signing US men’s national team forward Matthew Hoppe, according to a joint report from Paul Tenorio and Felipe Cardenas of The Athletic.
Hoppe, 21, is currently at relegation-threatened La Liga side Mallorca, which he joined last summer for a reported near-$4 million transfer fee after departing then-German Bundesliga side Schalke.
But playing time has been hard to come by in Spain for Hoppe, who has one assist across four league appearances. In contrast, he had six goals and one assist in 25 matches for Schalke last season as they went down to the 2. Bundesliga.
Hoppe’s USMNT chances before Qatar 2022 would certainly benefit from increased playing time, though, after he played a key role on last summer’s Gold Cup-winning squad by scoring his sole international goal in the 1-0 quarterfinal win over Jamaica. His six caps also include a substitute appearance in last October’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Costa Rica.
As for a possible fit in Atlanta, the one-time LA Galaxy academy player would give them another final-third threat alongside the likes of attacking midfielders Luiz Araujo, Marcelino Moreno and Thiago Almada. There’s also the matter of striker Josef Martinez’s health after a recent knee surgery on the same knee he tore his ACL in 2020.
The MLS Primary Transfer Window lasts through May 4, while the Secondary Transfer Window runs from July 7 to Aug. 4.